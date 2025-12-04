China Myopia Control Lenses Market Set To Hit Valuation Of US$ 935.60 Million By 2033 Astute Analytica

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A medicalization wave is reshaping the market, where efficacy data now outweighs aesthetics in purchasing decisions. Domestic brands are disrupting international monopolies with accessible defocus technology, while government screening mandates fuel unprecedented demand in lower-tier cities. Chicago, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The China myopia control lenses market was valued at US$ 317.0 million in 2024 and is projected to reach US$ 935.60 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 13.30% from 2025-2033. The sheer scale of the patient base currently fuels the China myopia control lenses market like never before. Current data from 2024 reveals a staggering pool of 100 million myopic children and teenagers. Prevalence rates have reached critical levels, with the overall rate hitting 51.9%. Specific segments show even more alarming density; primary school students exhibit a 36.7% rate, while junior high prevalence jumps to 71.4%. Senior high schools report a saturation point of 81.2%. High myopia, a severe condition requiring aggressive management, now affects 9.7% of these students. Such figures confirm the transition of myopia from a vision issue to a national health crisis. Request Sample Pages: Early onset patterns further accelerate the urgency for the China myopia control lenses market. The peak age for onset has shifted to between 6 and 10 years old, extending the progression window significantly. Regional data underscores the severity, as Shanghai reports a visual impairment rate of 76.2% among students. Furthermore, female students in the city show a higher impairment rate of 78.8%. Zhejiang province mirrors these trends, where prevalence among 8-year-olds peaked at 53.7%. These demographics create a massive, immediate addressable audience for optical manufacturers. Key Findings in China Myopia Control Lenses Market

Intense academic pressure forces prolonged near-work and digital screen usage.

Government mandates enforce rigorous vision screening in all primary schools. Rising household incomes prioritize premium healthcare spending for only children. Top Trends

Integration of AI-driven biometry for personalized lens manufacturing and design.

Combination therapies using defocus lenses alongside low-dose atropine drops. Growing adoption of violet-light transmitting technology for outdoor emulation. Top Challenges

High prevalence of counterfeit products undermines trust in premium brands.

Poor compliance with wearing schedules reduces clinical efficacy in teenagers. Significant access gap limits advanced lens availability in rural provinces.

Government Policies Mandate Vision Health Boom

State-level interventions are reshaping the regulatory landscape for the China myopia control lenses market. The Ministry of Education has set a rigid 2030 target to cap primary school myopia prevalence at 38%. A more aggressive goal seeks to maintain the rate among 6-year-olds at roughly 3%. To achieve these outcomes, screening coverage for children aged 0–6 soared to 95.1% in 2024. Schools must now report vision screening results 2 times annually. Shanghai has even specified strict reporting windows, including September 15 to December 31, ensuring constant data monitoring.

Operational guidelines reinforce these statistical goals. New mandates require kindergartens to provide at least 2 hours of outdoor activity daily. Primary school students must receive 10 hours of sleep to support ocular health. Furthermore, online teaching sessions face a strict limit of 30 minutes. The China myopia control lenses market benefits directly from these policies as schools and parents seek compliance. Even vision correction is scrutinized; Shanghai data shows only 34.3% of visually impaired students achieved fully corrected visual acuity. Such regulatory pressure forces rapid adoption of effective control solutions.

Precision Lens Tech Sparks Premium Innovation Race

Technological sophistication now defines the premium segment of the China myopia control lenses market. Manufacturers are racing to increase lenslet density and optical precision. Essilor's Stellest lens now features 1,021 highly aspherical lenslets arranged across 11 rings. The design includes a central single-vision zone measuring exactly 9 mm. Competitors offer similar precision; Zeiss MyoCare S lenses also utilize a 9 mm central clear zone. Standard MyoCare models for younger children feature a tighter 7 mm zone to maximize therapeutic surface area.

Design specifications highlight the complex engineering driving the China myopia control lenses market. Zeiss employs a fill factor of 0.5 in its C.A.R.E. technology to balance defocus and correction. Power configurations are equally aggressive, with MyoCare lenses utilizing a mean additional surface power of +4.6 Diopters. The softer MyoCare S variant offers +3.8 Diopters. Such high-tech specifications are necessary to meet the demanding efficacy standards required by Chinese parents and clinicians. These precise optical architectures differentiate clinical control lenses from standard spectacles.

Proven Clinical Wins Validate Market Momentum

Recent clinical data solidifies the medical validity of the China myopia control lenses market. Efficacy results for Stellest lenses demonstrate a 67% slowdown in progression when worn for the recommended duration. More importantly, axial elongation-the key metric for eye growth-was reduced by 0.41 mm on average over two years. Zeiss MyoCare lenses show similarly impressive results, with a 12-month interim report indicating 90% of children effectively slowed their progression. In Asian populations, MyoCare achieved an average axial length reduction of 0.13 mm.

Long-term data further boosts confidence in the China myopia control lenses market. An 8-year study on Hoya's MiYOSMART presented in 2024 revealed that 60% of participants continued using the lens for the full duration. Over six years, cumulative myopia progression remained under 1.00 Diopter. Axial elongation was successfully limited to just 0.6 mm during the same six-year period. Domestic brands are also performing well; Mingyue's "Easy Control" lenses demonstrated 72% efficacy in their second-year clinical report. These distinct efficacy stats validate the shift from correction to active management.

Manufacturing Ramp-Up Powers Supply Surge

Production capacity is scaling rapidly to service the booming China myopia control lenses market. EssilorLuxottica reported robust full-year 2024 revenue of USD 28.6 billion (€26.5 billion), driven significantly by optical growth. The company's Danyang facility, a critical production hub, now spans 120,000 square meters. A newly commissioned facility adds an annual capacity of 10 million lenses to the global supply chain. Specific product demand is surging; sales of Stellest lenses in China grew by 50% in Q4 2024 alone.

Domestic and international players are seeing financial gains within the China myopia control lenses market. Mingyue Lens projected 1H2024 net profits to reach up to USD 12.8 million (93 million RMB). Hoya reached a major milestone by early 2024, reporting cumulative sales of 5 million MiYOSMART lenses globally, with China serving as a primary driver. Operational efficiency is also high, supporting volume growth. Such rapid expansion in manufacturing infrastructure ensures that supply can match the exponential rise in patient diagnoses.

Vast Hospital-Retail Networks Accelerate Distribution

Distribution channels for the China myopia control lenses market are vast and heavily medicalized. Aier Eye Hospital Group, a dominant player, now operates 700 hospitals across the mainland. Their patient volume is massive, having treated 6 million myopic children in the last reporting year. Approximately 50% of these patients receive spectacle solutions, while the group also dispensed about 1 million Ortho-K lenses. Beyond hospitals, an estimated 70,000 to 80,000 optical shops serve as critical retail touchpoints for families.

Financial forecasts reflect the robust health of the China myopia control lenses market. The retail value of the spectacle lens industry stood at approximately 34.81 billion RMB in 2023. Projections suggest the market will reach 45.71 billion RMB by 2028. Functional lenses are the primary catalyst for this value growth. Medical channels remain the most influential; Aier Eye Hospital's volume proves that clinical environments drive high-value adoption. Such extensive infrastructure ensures that myopia management solutions are accessible in both Tier 1 cities and regional centers.

Premium Pricing Unlocks High-Margin Opportunities

Price points in the China myopia control lenses market reflect its premium medical positioning. A standard Hoya MiYOSMART package currently retails between USD 550 and USD 600. In Hong Kong, Zeiss MyoCare packages are listed at HKD 3,980. Parents can opt for upgrades; a "Full Control" coating on Hoya lenses adds roughly HKD 300 to the bill. To justify these costs, retailers offer value-added services, including free replacements if myopia increases by 0.50 Diopters within six months. Packages also typically include 2 axial length measurement exams.

Affordability tiers are emerging to broaden the China myopia control lenses market. While Ortho-K remains the most expensive option at USD 900 to USD 2,200 per year, spectacle lenses offer a mid-tier alternative. Mingyue positions its "Easy Control" series as a cost-effective choice, pricing it below the premium 4,000 RMB threshold. This tiered pricing structure allows manufacturers to capture different income segments. High retention rates suggest parents are willing to pay these premiums for tangible health outcomes.

Strong Compliance Drives Sustained Revenue Growth

Parental monitoring ensures high compliance within the China myopia control lenses market. Clinical efficacy for top-tier products like Stellest relies on a minimum daily wear time of 12 hours. Adaptation is swift; 95% of children adapt to Zeiss MyoCare lenses within just 3 days. Brand loyalty is equally strong, with long-term data showing a 60% retention rate over 8 years. However, cost remains a barrier; 22% of families eventually discontinue specific premium brands due to financial constraints.

Behavioral adjustments complement the China myopia control lenses market. Intervention studies in Shanghai show children achieving a mean of 90 minutes outdoors daily. Effective prevention requires light intensity of at least 2,000 lux for over 15 minutes. Participation in eye health initiatives is robust; 47,034 students joined a recent cross-sectional vision study in Shanghai. Despite these efforts, data shows a myopic shift of -0.30 Diopters in Zhejiang during 2020/2021, which stabilized to -0.14 Diopters by 2023/24.

Workforce Expansion Fuels Long-Term Market Dominance

The future of the China myopia control lenses market depends on expanding the professional workforce. Government initiatives aim to train over 50,000 eye doctors by 2025. Currently, 21 universities offer specialized optometric medicine programs, while another 37 offer standard optometry degrees. Professional confidence is already high; 100% of practitioners in Hoya's 8-year study reported satisfaction with the results. Standardization is also improving, with new 2024 "Specifications for Refraction and Assembling" regulating industry practices.

Rural expansion is a key growth vector for the China myopia control lenses market. The "2.5 NVG" initiative has successfully established nearly 9,000 eye health service points in towns and villages. These access points now reach a population of 150 million people. Philanthropic efforts like EssilorLuxottica's OneSight have equipped 680,000 beneficiaries with glasses. Bridging the gap between urban centers and rural areas ensures sustainable long-term growth for the industry.

