MSF Says Children In Northern Afghanistan Lack Access To Quality Healthcare And Nearby Medical Facilities

Children in Northern Afghanistan are struggling to access nearby and reliable healthcare services, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) warns in a new report on Monday, 1 December.

The organization stated that, in Mazar-i-Sharif, northern Afghanistan, limited access to free and quality healthcare remains a serious challenge, undermining public well-being and leaving millions without essential treatment and support.

Families often travel long distances to reach treatment, spending money they cannot afford. Many children suffering from pneumonia, measles, malnutrition and infectious diseases remain in critical condition while searching for proper care.

In areas including Faryab, Dawlat Abad, Andkhoy and Mazar-e-Sharif, only a few facilities, such as Abu Ali Sina Hospital, offer free essential treatment. Overcrowding is severe, with some children sharing beds and families waiting hours or even days for available space.

MSF says that in the past two years it has expanded emergency and pediatric intensive care services, neonatal support and isolation wards. The organization has triaged more than 360,000 patients, and hundreds of severely ill children are admitted each month.

The group warns that continued international funding is essential to prevent avoidable deaths, support overwhelmed medical workers and keep vital treatment available for vulnerable children in Northern Afghanistan.

