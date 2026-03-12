UAE Lets Expired Residency Holders Return Without Entry Permit

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Abu Dhabi: The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security in the United Arab Emirates has announced a temporary measure allowing residents who are outside the country and whose residency permits have expired to return without obtaining a new entry permit.

In a statement posted by the UAE Government Media Office on Thursday, the authority said the decision will be in effect from February 28 until March 31, 2026.

According to the authority, the measure applies to residents who were unable to return to the UAE due to the current conditions in the region, including airspace closures and the suspension of flights.

Under the decision, eligible residents will be permitted to re-enter the country during the specified period without the need to apply for a new entry permit.