Saudi Arabia Intercepts, Destroys Drone Headed Toward Shaybah Oil Field
Riyadh: The Saudi Ministry of Defense announced this evening that it had intercepted and destroyed a drone in the Rub' al Khali desert.
The official spokesperson for the ministry Major General Turki Al Maliki said the drone was intercepted and destroyed in the Rub' al Khali while heading toward the Shaybah Oil Field.
Earlier Thursday, the Saudi Ministry of Defense had announced the interception and destruction of five drones in the Rub' al Khali that were heading toward the Shaybah Oil Field, as well as 20 drones in the Eastern Province.
Another drone was also shot down while attempting to approach the Diplomatic Quarter in Riyadh.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment