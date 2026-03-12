Maha Govt Sets Up Control Rooms To Keep LPG Cylinder Supply Smooth

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, March 12 (IANS) Amid the escalating Iran-Israel conflict, the Maharashtra government on Thursday initiated measures to ensure an uninterrupted supply of domestic and commercial gas cylinders.

To prevent disruption and coordinate effectively in case of a shortage, the state government has decided to establish special committees at the district level.

Additional Chief Secretary of the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department, Anil Diggikar, directed all concerned agencies to take steps to maintain smooth LPG supply and monitor distribution across the state.

The department assured citizens that the domestic LPG supply will remain uninterrupted and that there is no need for concern.

The average daily demand for LPG in Maharashtra is around 9,000 metric tonnes. To meet this, production at refineries has been increased to about 11,000 metric tonnes per day over the past two days.

Authorities clarified that there is no shortage of domestic LPG, and sufficient stock is available. For commercial LPG, priority allocation is being implemented as per the Central Government guidelines.

Essential services such as hospitals, mid-day meal schemes, Ashram schools, community kitchens and mess facilities in government institutions are being given priority.

An adequate stock of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) for domestic use is also available. The state has sufficient reserves of petrol and diesel, with refineries operating at full capacity, producing approximately 15,000 kilolitres of petrol and 38,000 kilolitres of diesel per day.

The department appealed to citizens not to panic, assuring that adequate arrangements had been made. Availability of domestic LPG cylinders in March is higher than the supply recorded over the last six months.

District-level committees will include the District Collector, Superintendent of Police, District Supply Officer and officials from government gas companies. Their responsibilities will include monitoring the supply chain, maintaining law and order, and submitting daily reports.

In the Mumbai–Thane rationing area, a committee will function under the Controller of Rationing, with the Deputy Commissioner of Police and Deputy Controller (Rationing). Coordination will be carried out by the Joint Commissioner of Police (Administration).

Authorities have been instructed to explore alternative fuels such as coal or kerosene, while adhering to Maharashtra Pollution Control Board norms. Committees will also meet with hotel and restaurant associations to encourage the use of alternatives where feasible.

Institutions providing essential services such as hospitals, government hostels, mess facilities in schools and colleges, the Mid-Day Meal Scheme, and Ashram schools will receive priority supply. A list of such institutions will be issued, and a separate priority order implemented.

To prevent rumours, information will be disseminated daily through radio, FM channels, television and print media. The Directorate General of Information and Public Relations, along with district committees, will handle communication.

Action will be taken against fake or misleading information on social media. Oil companies have been directed to resolve technical issues related to gas booking apps and missed-call services immediately.

Control rooms will be set up at the state, divisional, district and taluka levels, with a WhatsApp facility for grievance redressal.

Considering upcoming religious festivals, priority will also be given to ensure an uninterrupted LPG supply to public institutions.