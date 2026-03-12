Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Deputy Prime Minister Receives Phone Call From Hungarian Minister Of Defense


2026-03-12 02:02:17
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Deputy Prime Minister & Minister of State for Defense Affairs, HE Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al-Thani, received a phone call this Thursday evening from the Minister of Defense of Hungary, HE Kristóf Szalay-Bobrovniczky.

During the call, the two sides reviewed latest security developments in the region, and discussed aspects of joint cooperation and coordination in light of the current circumstances.

