Deputy Prime Minister Receives Phone Call From Hungarian Minister Of Defense

Doha, Qatar: Deputy Prime Minister & Minister of State for Defense Affairs, HE Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al-Thani, received a phone call this Thursday evening from the Minister of Defense of Hungary, HE Kristóf Szalay-Bobrovniczky.

During the call, the two sides reviewed latest security developments in the region, and discussed aspects of joint cooperation and coordination in light of the current circumstances.