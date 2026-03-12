DP World Expands Opportunities For Women Across Port And Logistics Operations In Brazil

MENAFN - 3BL) DP World is expanding opportunities for women across its port and logistics operations in Brazil. The company's terminal at the Port of Santos has seen female representation increase by approximately 228% since 2013, rising from 95 employees to 312 today, including 36 women in leadership roles.

More than half of the female workforce now holds operational positions, with over 100 women operating heavy port equipment - roles historically dominated by men. The terminal appointed its first female quay crane operator in 2021 and first female wharf operator in 2022, marking key milestones for women in port operations. In 2025 alone, more than 110 hours of specialized training were dedicated to preparing women for technical roles at the terminal.

Fabio Siccherino, CEO of DP World in Brazil, said:“At DP World, building a diverse workforce isn't just the right thing to do - it strengthens our business. By expanding opportunities for women across operational, technical, and leadership roles, we are bringing new perspectives into our terminals and logistics operations, helping drive innovation, improve performance, and support the continued growth of global trade.”

Expanding Women's Participation Across Logistics

The company's gender equity efforts extend beyond port operations into its broader logistics network.

Across four contract logistics facilities in the state of São Paulo, women represent 42% of the workforce, with 11 holding leadership positions. Women account for 46% of employees across DP World's six freight forwarding offices in Brazil.

Career development programs such as MentorHer, DP World's global mentorship initiative, connect experienced leaders with high-potential female employees, strengthening leadership capabilities, and expanding growth opportunities across the organization.

Training Programs Opening New Career Pathways

This March, DP World is supporting two initiatives in Brazil designed to help women enter the port workforce:

Emprega Mulher

In partnership with the City of Santos, the Emprega Mulher program offers a 12-hour container inspection training course – ending in official certification – at Casa da Mulher de Santos, delivered by the Ceconport training center. Participants will also visit DP World's Santos terminal as part of the program, with the first group of 20 participants beginning training on March 24.

Elas na Direção

DP World has also launched Elas na Direção, a dedicated training program designed to prepare women to operate Internal Terminal Vehicles (ITVs) used in container handling. The program will select eight participants for a 40-hour training course combining technical instruction, simulator-based learning, and hands-on operational training led by DP World instructors.

Women Leading Across the Business

Across DP World's Brazil operations, women are advancing into leadership, operational, and technical roles - demonstrating how training, mentorship, and career development are expanding opportunities across the logistics and port sectors.

Strengthening freight forwarding strategy: Alexandra dos Santos Oliveira joined DP World in 2025 to lead the Pricing team of the company's freight forwarding expansion in Brazil, bringing nearly 25 years of experience in logistics, air, and ocean operations. Leading infrastructure and maintenance operations: Rosivane Soares Cândido Meneguini serves as maintenance coordinator in DP World Brazil's Ports & Terminals division, bringing experience from major infrastructure projects including the renovation of Maracanã Stadium and Grêmio Arena. Advancing through internal career development: Débora Silva joined DP World's Contract Logistics division in 2017 as an operator and progressed to operational assistant through continuous training and professional development. Pioneering environmental stewardship: Biologist Ana Paula Schettino was the first woman to work at the Santos terminal and has led environmental management and conservation initiatives there for more than two decades. Breaking barriers in frontline port operations: Roberta Costa joined DP World in 2019 as a truck operator and progressed to become a rubber-tyred gantry (RTG) crane operator and certified instructor through the company's Advanced Training for Instructors and Assessors Program. Setting a milestone in port operations: Fabiana do Nascimento Almeida is the first and only female quay crane operator at both DP World's Santos terminal and the Port of Santos overall.

Building a More Inclusive Future for Logistics

By investing in workforce training, mentorship, and career development, DP World is helping build a more inclusive logistics sector while strengthening the industry's future talent pipeline.

As global trade continues to evolve, the company's focus on diversity and opportunity is helping ensure the next generation of logistics professionals reflects the communities and economies it serves.

Learn more about DP World's commitment to gender equity.