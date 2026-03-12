UAE Air Defenses Engaged 278 Ballistic Missiles, 1,540 Uavs, 15 Cruise Missiles Since Start Of 'Iranian Aggression'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The UAE air defense systems on Thursday, March 12, engaged 10 ballistic missiles and 26 UAVs launched from Iran, the UAE Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

“Since the onset of the blatant Iranian aggression, UAE air defenses have engaged 278 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles, and 1540 UAVs,” the statement said.

These attacks have resulted in 6 fatalities of Emirati, Pakistani, Nepali and Bangladeshi nationals, and 131 minor to moderate injuries among nationals of the UAE, Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia, the Philippines, Pakistan, Iran, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, Yemen, Uganda, Eritrea, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Bahrain, Comoros, Turkiye, Iraq, Nepal, Nigeria, Oman, Jordan, Palestine, Ghana and Indonesia, according to the statement.

The UAE'S Ministry of Defense affirmed that it remains fully prepared and ready to deal with any threats, and will firmly confront any attempts to undermine State security in a manner that ensures the protection of its sovereignty, security, and stability, and safeguards its national interests and capabilities.