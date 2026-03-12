Iraq To Maintain Crude Oil Production At 1.4 Million Barrels Per Day

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Baghdad: Iraqi Oil Minister Hayan Abdul Ghani announced that Iraq will continue producing crude oil at a level of approximately 1.4 million barrels per day.

In a press statement, the minister said Iraq's oil transport fleet is prepared to handle the shipment of around 200,000 barrels per day by tanker trucks, moving through Syria, Jordan, and Turkey.

He added that the country's refineries are currently operating at full design capacity to meet domestic demand, emphasising that the production and distribution of petroleum derivatives are proceeding smoothly and without disruption.

Abdul Ghani also noted that Iraq possesses sufficient reserves of liquefied gas to satisfy local consumption. He said the ministry has implemented a comprehensive plan to manage the current phase, particularly in light of developments affecting the Strait of Hormuz, and is actively seeking alternative routes for exporting crude oil.

As part of these efforts, he indicated that the signing of an agreement to export oil via the Ceyhan pipeline will play an important role in diversifying Iraq's export channels.

The minister further stated that Iraq's oil production exceeded 4 million barrels per day prior to recent military operations, reaffirming that the government remains committed to maintaining stability in the domestic market and ensuring uninterrupted energy supplies for citizens.