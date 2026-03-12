Oman Announces Downing Of Drone In Country's North, No Casualties Reported

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman announced Thursday evening the downing of a drone in the north of the country, with no casualties or material damage reported.

The Oman News Agency quoted a security source confirming the downing of a drone in the airspace of Khasab Governorate, stressing that the relevant authorities will continue, each in its respective field, to exert all efforts to ensure Oman remains safe and secure.

The Omani authorities announced Wednesday evening the downing of several drones, while other drones struck fuel tanks in the port of Salalah, causing a fire, without any reported casualties.