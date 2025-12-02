Orbus Software Names Steve Fulton As Chief Executive Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Succeeds Gareth Burton to Lead Company into Next Phase of Growth and Drive Market Expansion Globally

LONDON, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orbus Software, a leading global provider of enterprise transformation software, today announced the appointment of Steve Fulton as CEO. He succeeds former CEO Gareth Burton who led the company through a significant phase of private-equity backed growth and SaaS-transformation, ultimately leading to a major growth equity investment from FTV Capital announced in Q4 2024 alongside co-control partner SilverTree Equity.

Steve Fulton is now responsible for leading the vision, strategy, and execution of Orbus at a time of rapid global expansion. He brings over 25 years of experience in senior leadership roles at a variety of enterprise software and services companies.

“I'm thrilled to begin the important work of meeting the Orbus team, engaging with customers and partners, and evolving the strategic, go-forward vision for the company,” said Steve.“I believe my experience and style complement the team and create a strong foundation for the company's next phase of accelerated growth.”

Most recently, Steve was President at Secureworks, where he led the company's transformation to a SaaS-based XDR platform, growing ARR from 0-$300M and leading to the sale of the company to Sophos. Prior to serving as President, Steve served as Chief Product Officer, where he led Software Engineering, Product Management, Pricing, and Customer Experience for Secureworks. Steve also filled key leadership roles at EMC, Dell, Scaleio (acquired by EMC), ServiceMesh, and Wanova (acquired by VMWare).

“We are very excited to welcome Steve onboard for this next stage in the Orbus journey,” said Quentin Gallivan, Chairman of the Board at Orbus.“With Orbus, we have a fantastic, diverse team of enthusiastic, customer-obsessed people and a market-leading platform which will continue to enable customers with total visibility and confident decisions, leading to smarter transformation outcomes. We'd like to thank Gareth for all his efforts in taking Orbus to the level it is today and building a team around him that shares the same passion for customer value as we do.”

Gareth officially handed the leadership baton to Steve on November 18, 2025, and had this to say at the company Town Hall meeting just before the transition:

“I've had the great opportunity to serve as CEO of Orbus since 2022. It has been a real honor for me to lead this amazing team and scale a world-class SaaS business. I couldn't be more delighted with Steve as the right leader for this next phase of growth for Orbus. He embodies the ideal mix of passion, leadership, and experience to lead Orbus to even greater success in its next chapter.”

About Orbus

Founded in 2004, Orbus Software is a leading global provider of enterprise transformation solutions, with regional offices in USA, UK, UAE, Australia, and Poland. It empowers customers with the capabilities to improve strategic decision-making, enabling them to transform smarter.

The cloud-native OrbusInfinity platform helps leaders to deliver business outcomes, innovate faster, and ensure enterprise resiliency, while supporting them to make more informed, responsible, and sustainable business decisions.

For more information please visit: or follow us on LinkedIn.

