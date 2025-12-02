403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Macron Seeks to “Turn the Page” in Africa
(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron concluded a five-day visit to Mauritius, South Africa, Gabon, and Angola, emphasizing that France is “turning the page” in its relations with Africa, a commitment he has reiterated over several years.
However, the situation on the ground paints a far more complex picture.
French military forces have been expelled from Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger, signaling the collapse of France’s once-dominant influence in the Sahel.
Meanwhile, political instability in Madagascar has unsettled yet another long-term partner.
In this context, analysts suggest that Macron’s repeated message now carries significantly less weight. They argue that the pressing question is no longer whether France is “turning the page” but whether Africa itself has already done so.
“Macron’s Africa policy is reacting to geopolitical and geoeconomic shifts … not being proactive,” Ovigwe Eguegu, a political analyst at consultancy Development Reimagined, told a news agency. “Talking about turning the page in 2025 is nothing new.”
Macron’s effort to redefine France’s engagement with Africa predates this visit.
In a prominent 2017 speech in Ouagadougou, he proclaimed the end of “Francafrique,” insisting that “there is no longer a French policy for Africa.”
Yet colonial-era frameworks, economic imbalances, and military dependencies largely persisted – until they began rapidly unraveling.
Mali severed ties in 2022 after years of dissatisfaction with Operation Barkhane, accusing French troops of failing to prevent attacks and undermining the nation’s sovereignty.
However, the situation on the ground paints a far more complex picture.
French military forces have been expelled from Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger, signaling the collapse of France’s once-dominant influence in the Sahel.
Meanwhile, political instability in Madagascar has unsettled yet another long-term partner.
In this context, analysts suggest that Macron’s repeated message now carries significantly less weight. They argue that the pressing question is no longer whether France is “turning the page” but whether Africa itself has already done so.
“Macron’s Africa policy is reacting to geopolitical and geoeconomic shifts … not being proactive,” Ovigwe Eguegu, a political analyst at consultancy Development Reimagined, told a news agency. “Talking about turning the page in 2025 is nothing new.”
Macron’s effort to redefine France’s engagement with Africa predates this visit.
In a prominent 2017 speech in Ouagadougou, he proclaimed the end of “Francafrique,” insisting that “there is no longer a French policy for Africa.”
Yet colonial-era frameworks, economic imbalances, and military dependencies largely persisted – until they began rapidly unraveling.
Mali severed ties in 2022 after years of dissatisfaction with Operation Barkhane, accusing French troops of failing to prevent attacks and undermining the nation’s sovereignty.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment