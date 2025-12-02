403
Pope Leo XIV says peace is possible in Middle East even with challenges
(MENAFN) Pope Leo XIV emphasized on Monday that unity, partnership, reconciliation, and peace are achievable in the Middle East despite ongoing challenges. His remarks were delivered during a gathering in central Beirut attended by over 300 religious figures, featuring speeches from Lebanon’s Christian and Islamic leaders and musical performances by the Sistema Beirut Chants choir, the Islamic Orphanage chorus, and the Imam al-Sadr Foundation.
“You are called to be builders of peace: to confront intolerance, overcome violence, and banish exclusion, illuminating the path toward justice,” the pontiff said. He added that Lebanon’s diverse population demonstrates that fear, distrust, and prejudice need not have the final word, and that reconciliation and peace remain possible.
The event opened with a welcome by Syriac Catholic Patriarch Ignatius Joseph III Younan, followed by a Gospel recitation in the Byzantine rite and a reading from the Qur’an. Christian clergy and Lebanon’s Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdul Latif Derian also addressed the gathering, highlighting Lebanon as “a land of message” and a guardian of peace and security. Sheikh Ali al-Khatib, deputy head of the Higher Islamic Shia Council, stressed Lebanon’s nonviolent stance and appeal for international support.
Prior to the event, crowds lined the route from the Apostolic Nunciature to Martyrs’ Square to greet the pope. Pope Leo arrived in Lebanon on Sunday for a three-day visit, following a similar trip to Türkiye.
