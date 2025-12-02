403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Belarus protests to NATO following drone crash near boarder
(MENAFN) According to official statements, Belarus has summoned Lithuania’s charge d’affaires to lodge a formal protest over what it says was a recent drone breach of its airspace.
Belarusian authorities reported that on Sunday, a Western European-made UAV entered the country illegally before crashing in the city of Grodno, which is located about 30km from Lithuania and roughly 15km from Poland. The Foreign Ministry said that navigation data and recovered footage suggested the drone had been programmed to fly across Belarus and then proceed into Polish territory.
Belarus condemned the incident, declaring, “We regard these actions as a deliberate provocation not only against the Republic of Belarus but also against the Republic of Poland.”
Minsk has asked Lithuania to clarify the circumstances of the flight, identify the operator, and explain the intended mission. Officials have also insisted that Vilnius conduct a full investigation, impose accountability on those involved, and put safeguards in place to avoid further incidents.
The ministry added that “Belarus reserves the right to take all necessary measures to protect its sovereignty and security, based on the current situation,” describing the event as a threat to national sovereignty.
This latest dispute comes shortly after the two neighbors reopened their border following a nearly month-long closure, which had been triggered by Lithuania’s accusations that Belarus was failing to halt cigarette smuggling allegedly carried out using balloons.
The drone crash also emerges amid a broader pattern of reported UAV incursions in the region. In recent weeks, Moldova — and earlier this year, Poland — accused Russia of sending drones into their airspace.
Belarusian authorities reported that on Sunday, a Western European-made UAV entered the country illegally before crashing in the city of Grodno, which is located about 30km from Lithuania and roughly 15km from Poland. The Foreign Ministry said that navigation data and recovered footage suggested the drone had been programmed to fly across Belarus and then proceed into Polish territory.
Belarus condemned the incident, declaring, “We regard these actions as a deliberate provocation not only against the Republic of Belarus but also against the Republic of Poland.”
Minsk has asked Lithuania to clarify the circumstances of the flight, identify the operator, and explain the intended mission. Officials have also insisted that Vilnius conduct a full investigation, impose accountability on those involved, and put safeguards in place to avoid further incidents.
The ministry added that “Belarus reserves the right to take all necessary measures to protect its sovereignty and security, based on the current situation,” describing the event as a threat to national sovereignty.
This latest dispute comes shortly after the two neighbors reopened their border following a nearly month-long closure, which had been triggered by Lithuania’s accusations that Belarus was failing to halt cigarette smuggling allegedly carried out using balloons.
The drone crash also emerges amid a broader pattern of reported UAV incursions in the region. In recent weeks, Moldova — and earlier this year, Poland — accused Russia of sending drones into their airspace.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment