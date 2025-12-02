403
UN Urges Strict Compliance with International Law
(MENAFN) The UN on Monday appealed for unwavering observance of international law to ensure the protection of global civil aviation after the US declared that Venezuelan airspace would be "completely shut down."
According to Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the secretary-general, the organization’s stance remains "consistent" as frictions intensify.
He encouraged nations to honor their duties under international law, including the UN Charter and all other relevant legal instruments.
Dujarric highlighted the importance of relying on established avenues to resolve disputes "peacefully ensuring the safety and security and connectivity of international civil aviation."
Addressing a report by a media outlet, which claimed that Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth directed a second strike to eliminate two survivors from an earlier attack on a suspected drug-running vessel, Dujarric noted that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "remains gravely concerned" about assaults on boats purportedly transporting individuals linked to drug trafficking.
The White House confirmed Monday that Hegseth had authorized the directive on Sept. 2, though it was executed by Navy Adm. Frank Bradley, whom spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt said operated "well within his authority and the law" when ordering the lethal action.
Dujarric pointed journalists to remarks by UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk, who previously suggested the military strikes could contravene international human rights standards and urged thorough investigations into the incidents.
