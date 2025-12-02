403
Trump Administration Sacks 8 NYC Immigration Judges in New York City
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump's administration terminated eight immigration judges in New York City on Monday, the New York Times reported.
The outlet cited two sources familiar with the situation who indicated the firings followed earlier personnel cuts at New York's immigration courts and form part of a broader national overhaul as Trump pushes to expedite deportation processes.
All eight judges were removed from the immigration court facilities at 26 Federal Plaza—a building that serves as the New York City headquarters for the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency, the Times report stated.
Among those terminated was Amiena A. Khan, the assistant chief immigration judge at 26 Federal Plaza, who supervised a judicial team at the courthouse.
Before Monday's dismissals, approximately 90 immigration judges had been fired nationally this year, including six in New York City, from a nationwide pool of roughly 600 judges, federal officials confirmed.
"The court has been basically eviscerated," said Olivia Cassin, who was fired from her job as an immigration judge at another New York City courthouse in November, according to the report. Cassin said that she had the job for more than a decade.
"It feels like a Monday afternoon massacre," she was quoted as saying.
The Monday terminations occurred just two days after nearly 200 demonstrators mobilized in Lower Manhattan to obstruct a potential ICE raid, triggering frustration among federal authorities.
The Trump administration has vowed to intensify deportation operations in New York and has consistently criticized the city's sanctuary policies, which limit local law enforcement cooperation with federal immigration officials in most circumstances.
