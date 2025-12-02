403
Homeland Security Secretary proposes travel ban to protect US citizens
(MENAFN) US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on Monday announced that she has recommended a comprehensive travel ban on multiple countries, framing the measure as a safeguard for American citizens. Speaking on the US social media platform X, Noem said, "I just met with the President," referring to Donald Trump, and added, "I am recommending a full travel ban on every damn country that's been flooding our nation with killers, leeches, and entitlement junkies." She characterized the move as necessary to address perceived threats to public safety and national resources.
Noem stressed that US policies should prioritize the welfare of its citizens, stating, "Our forefathers built this nation on blood, sweat, and the unyielding love of freedom—not for foreign invaders to slaughter our heroes, suck dry our hard-earned tax dollars, or snatch the benefits owed to Americans. We don’t want them. Not one."
