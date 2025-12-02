403
Sri Lanka declares state of emergency following Cyclone Ditwah
(MENAFN) Sri Lanka has declared a state of emergency following Cyclone Ditwah, which has claimed at least 330 lives due to severe flooding and landslides.
The country’s disaster management center reported that 108,000 people are staying in temporary shelters, while over 370 remain missing. The cyclone has destroyed around 20,000 homes and displaced more than 196,000 people, making it one of the worst weather-related disasters in recent years. Kandy and Badulla regions reported the highest fatalities, with many areas still inaccessible.
The government has appealed to the international community for aid. Relief efforts have been hindered by power outages, landslides, and blocked roads.
India has dispatched humanitarian assistance, including 10 tons of disaster relief supplies and a medical team. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is coordinating with Sri Lankan authorities, and helicopters from the Indian aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, docked in Colombo, are aiding ongoing rescue operations.
