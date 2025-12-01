Torex Gold Reports Promising Drill Results From Media Luna West
|Drill Hole
| From
(m)
| To
(m)
| Core Length
(m)
| Au
(gpt)
| Ag
(gpt)
| Cu
(%)
| AuEq
(gpt)
|ML25-1080A
|652.3
|702.0
|49.7
|2.47
|0.9
|0.01
|2.50
|
|724.0
|744.4
|20.4
|7.42
|6.2
|0.20
|7.81
|incl.
|730.0
|734.0
|4.0
|20.22
|9.0
|0.12
|20.53
|
|751.9
|761.9
|10.0
|4.23
|3.5
|0.12
|4.47
|ML25-1083D
|718.7
|722.9
|4.2
|6.22
|2.8
|0.01
|6.27
|
|752.6
|757.8
|5.1
|2.43
|35.9
|0.97
|4.45
|incl.
|753.9
|755.1
|1.2
|6.68
|95.7
|2.43
|11.80
|
|770.0
|777.3
|7.3
|1.31
|9.2
|0.52
|2.28
|ML25-1088D
|647.0
|658.0
|11.0
|11.70
|10.3
|0.26
|12.25
|incl.
|652.6
|656.6
|4.0
|26.33
|11.3
|0.24
|26.85
|ML25-1095D
|703.6
|716.5
|12.9
|17.25
|8.7
|0.27
|17.79
|incl.
|705.7
|710.4
|4.7
|36.35
|14.3
|0.27
|36.97
|
|763.5
|773.1
|9.6
|0.87
|37.4
|1.46
|3.69
Notes to Table:
1) Intercepts are reported as core length (not true width/thickness). True width/thickness will be determined once the geological modelling is completed.
2) Core recovery is shown in Table 2.
3) The gold equivalent grade calculation used is as follows: AuEq = Au (gpt) + (Ag (gpt) * 0.0127) + (Cu (%) * 1.6104) and use the same metal prices ($1,650/oz Au, $22/oz Ag, and $3.75/lb Cu) and metallurgical recoveries (90% Au, 86% Ag, and 93% Cu) used in the year-end 2024 mineral resource estimate for Media Luna.
4) All assay results are uncapped. Core lengths subject to rounding.
MEDIA LUNA WEST GEOLOGY
The Media Luna West target is part of the Media Luna Cluster, which also includes Media Luna, Media Luna East, EPO, and Todos Santos. They are hosted within the Mesozoic carbonate-rich Morelos Platform, overlayed by Cuautla and Mezcala formations and have been intruded by Paleocene stocks, sills, and dikes of granodioritic to tonalitic composition.
The north-south thick-skin deep-seated faults control the architecture of the mineralized zones with sub-parallel second-order faults generating favourable traps for the different mineralizing fluids during the multiple stages of deformation.
Cu-Ag and later Au mineralization is hosted within the intense extension fractures in the footwalls and hanging walls of the faults related to the emplacement of the approximately north-south-striking dikes and breccias. Mineralization is better developed along the contact of Morelos formation limestones and Media Luna granodiorite. The margins of altered dikes and sills of the calc-silicate envelope also act as a secondary control of mineralization.
The mineral assemblage is characterized by pyroxene, garnet, and magnetite. Metal deposition occurred during hydrated minerals alteration and is associated with a mineral assemblage comprising of amphibole, phlogopite, chlorite, and calcite ± quartz ± epidote as well as variable amounts of magnetite and sulfides, primarily pyrrhotite. The style of mineralization at both Media Luna West and Media Luna East is characterized by Au with locally high Ag and Cu grades. Given that Au precipitates due to the buffer exerted by the early stage of calc-silicate alteration and sulfide mineralization, it occurs as free Au and is generally dissociated from the earlier Cu mineralization event that is mainly represented by chalcopyrite.
QA/QC
Torex maintains an industry-standard analytical quality assurance and quality control ("QA/QC") and data verification program to monitor laboratory performance and ensure high-quality assays. Results from this program confirm the reliability of the assay results.
The exploration program and analytical QA/QC program for Media Luna Cluster drilling is currently overseen by José Antonio San Vicente Díaz, Chief Exploration Geologist for Minera Media Luna, S.A. de C.V. All samples reported have been checked against Company and Lab standards and blanks. No core duplicate samples are taken.
HQ-size core is sawn in half with half the core retained in the core box and the other half bagged and tagged for shipment to the sample preparation facility. Sample preparation is carried out by Bureau Veritas ("BV"), an accredited laboratory, at its facilities in Durango, Mexico and consists of crushing a 1 kg sample to >70% passing 2 mm followed by pulverization of 500 g to >85% passing 75 μm. Au is analyzed at the BV facilities in Hermosillo, Mexico following internal analytical protocols (FA430) and comprises a 30 g fire assay with an atomic absorption finish. Samples yielding results >10 gpt Au are re-assayed by fire assay with gravimetric finish (FA530). Cu and Ag analyses are completed at the BV facilities in Vancouver, Canada as part of a multi-element geochemical analysis by an aqua regia digestion and/or four acid digestion with detection by ICPES/MS using BV internal analytical protocol AQ270/AQ370. Overlimits for the multi-element package are analyzed by internal protocol AQ374. External pulp check assays for QA/QC purposes are performed at ALS Chemex, de Mexico S.A. de C.V., an accredited laboratory. The pulp check samples are analyzed for Au, Ag, and Cu. Overall comparability between Bureau Veritas and ALS Chemex is good to excellent with high correlation.
Additional information on sampling and analyses, analytical labs, and methods used for data verification is available in the Company's technical report entitled the "Morelos Property, NI 43-101 Technical Report, ELG Mine Complex Life of Mine Plan and Media Luna Feasibility Study, Guerrero State, Mexico", dated effective March 16, 2022 filed on March 31, 2022 (the "2022 Technical Report") and in the annual information form ("AIF") dated March 21, 2025, each filed on SEDAR+ at and the Company's website at .
QUALIFIED PERSON
Scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Rochelle Collins, P.Geo. (PGO #1412), Principal, Mineral Resource Geologist with Torex Gold Resources Inc. and a "qualified person" ("QP") as defined by NI 43-101. Ms. Collins has verified the data disclosed herein, including sampling, analytical, and test data underlying the drill results. Verification included visually reviewing the drill holes in three dimensions, comparing the assay results to the original assay certificates, reviewing the drilling database, and reviewing core photography consistent with standard practice. Ms. Collins consents to the inclusion in this release of said information in the form and context in which it appears.
ABOUT TOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC.
Torex Gold Resources Inc. is a Canadian mining company engaged in the exploration, development, and production of gold, copper, and silver from its flagship Morelos Complex in Guerrero, which is currently Mexico's largest single gold producer. The Company also owns the advanced stage Los Reyes gold-silver project in Sinaloa, Mexico and recently acquired a portfolio of early-stage exploration properties, including the Batopilas and Guigui projects in Chihuahua, Mexico, and the Gryphon and Medicine Springs projects in Nevada, USA.
The Company's key strategic objectives are to: deliver Media Luna to full production and build EPO; optimize Morelos production and costs; grow reserves and resources; pursue disciplined growth and capital allocation; retain and attract best industry talent; and be an industry leader in responsible mining. In addition to realizing the full potential of the Morelos Property, the Company continues to seek opportunities to acquire assets that enable diversification and deliver value to shareholders.
CAUTIONARY NOTES ON FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (collectively, "Forward-Looking Information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, Forward-Looking Information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "objective", "target", "continue", "potential", "focus", "demonstrate", "belief" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will", "would", "could" or "is expected to" occur. Forward-Looking Information also includes, but is not limited to, statements that drilling results disclosed herein: support the Company's strategy to target near-mine opportunities in the Media Luna Cluster and the Company's objective of enhancing and extending the production profile of Morelos by expanding resources and increasing reserves; support the declaration of an inaugural Inferred Resource in March 2026 with an ultimate goal of potentially establishing a new mining front within the Media Luna Cluster should the resources prove to be economically viable; showcase the true exploration potential of Morelos and the ability to sustain production above 450,000 gold equivalent ounces well beyond 2030; and the expectation that a resource categorization program will commence in 2026 with a target of upgrading Inferred Resources to the Indicated Resources category. Forward-Looking Information also include the Company's key strategic objectives to: deliver Media Luna to full production and build EPO; optimize Morelos production and costs; grow reserves and resources; pursue disciplined growth and capital allocation; retain and attract best industry talent; and be an industry leader in responsible mining. Forward-Looking Information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such Forward-Looking Information, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with: the ability to upgrade mineral resources to categories of mineral resources with greater confidence levels or to mineral reserves; risks associated with mineral reserve and mineral resource estimation; and those risk factors identified in the 2022 Technical Report, the AIF, and the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 (the "MD&A") or other unknown but potentially significant impacts. Forward-Looking Information is based on the assumptions discussed in the 2022 Technical Report, AIF, and MD&A, and such other reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date such statements are made. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the Forward-Looking Information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on Forward-Looking Information. The Company does not undertake to update any Forward-Looking Information, whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. The 2022 Technical Report, AIF and MD&A are filed on SEDAR+ at and the Company's website at .
Figure 2: Plan view of Media Luna West showing high-grade drilling intercepts over different structural blocks at distinct elevations. Mineralization remains open to the north along the main north-south corridor and to the south towards the San Miguel fault.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Figure 3: Media Luna West section view showing high-grade intercepts of over 30 m of vertical continuity within the favourable alteration zone and notably at the fringes of a diatreme breccia as main mineralization controls.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Table 2: Media Luna West drill results
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Intercept
|
|Drill Hole
|Program
|UTM-E (m)
|UTM-N (m)
|Elevation (m)
|Azimuth (°)
| Dip
(°)
|Final Depth (m)
| From
(m)
| To
(m)
| Core Length
(m)
| Au
(gpt)
| Ag
(gpt)
| Cu
(%)
| AuEq
(gpt)
| Core
Recovery
(%)
|ML24-1051D
|Adv. Expl.
|421015.7
|1984856.4
|1093.1
|
|
|786
|677.5
|681.0
|3.5
|2.17
|11.6
|0.44
|3.01
|100.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|696.0
|698.0
|2.0
|3.13
|10.9
|0.22
|3.63
|100.0%
|ML25-1059
|Adv. Expl.
|421097.7
|1984931.3
|1134.0
|270
|-75
|407
|Parent hole
|ML25-1062D
|Adv. Expl.
|421097.7
|1984931.3
|1134.0
|
|
|1013
|956.4
|958.5
|2.1
|0.22
|38.4
|1.78
|3.57
|100.0%
|ML25-1066D
|Adv. Expl.
|421097.7
|1984931.3
|1134.0
|
|
|980
|No significant values
|ML25-1068
|Adv. Expl.
|421150.0
|1984902.5
|1119.2
|260
|-80
|600
|Parent hole
|ML25-1068A
|Adv. Expl.
|421150.0
|1984902.5
|1119.2
|
|
|867
|692.0
|694.0
|2.0
|4.47
|0.7
|0.00
|4.48
|100.0%
|ML25-1069
|Adv. Expl.
|421168.2
|1985019.8
|1183.7
|270
|-77
|506
|Parent hole
|ML25-1072D
|Adv. Expl.
|421168.2
|1985019.8
|1183.7
|
|
|909
|718.0
|722.0
|4.0
|1.90
|3.5
|0.21
|2.29
|100.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|728.0
|731.0
|3.0
|10.72
|4.2
|0.22
|11.12
|100.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|758.0
|762.9
|4.9
|3.33
|4.4
|0.07
|3.51
|100.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|770.0
|772.0
|2.0
|7.02
|4.0
|0.18
|7.35
|100.0%
|ML25-1073
|Adv. Expl.
|421113.2
|1985076.8
|1190.9
|259
|-80
|356
|Parent hole
|ML25-1073A
|Adv. Expl.
|421113.2
|1985076.8
|1190.9
|
|
|941
|815.6
|821.4
|5.9
|3.78
|2.2
|0.09
|3.95
|100.0%
|ML25-1074D
|Adv. Expl.
|421168.2
|1985019.8
|1183.7
|
|
|936
|No significant values
|ML25-1080
|Adv. Expl.
|421157.8
|1984959.8
|1152.0
|272
|-81
|356
|Parent hole
|ML25-1080A
|Adv. Expl.
|421157.8
|1984959.8
|1152.0
|
|
|866
|652.3
|702.0
|49.7
|2.47
|0.9
|0.01
|2.50
|86.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|724.0
|744.4
|20.4
|7.42
|6.2
|0.20
|7.81
|100.0%
|incl.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|730.0
|734.0
|4.0
|20.22
|9.0
|0.12
|20.53
|100.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|751.9
|761.9
|10.0
|4.23
|3.5
|0.12
|4.47
|100.0%
|ML25-1083D
|Adv. Expl.
|421113.2
|1985076.8
|1190.9
|
|
|860
|718.7
|722.9
|4.2
|6.22
|2.8
|0.01
|6.27
|100.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|752.6
|757.8
|5.1
|2.43
|35.9
|0.97
|4.45
|100.0%
|incl.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|753.9
|755.1
|1.2
|6.68
|95.7
|2.43
|11.80
|100.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|770.0
|777.3
|7.3
|1.31
|9.2
|0.52
|2.28
|100.0%
Notes to Table
1) Intercepts are core lengths and do not represent true thickness of mineralized zones. True width/thickness will be determined once the geological modelling is completed.
2) Core lengths subject to rounding.
3) Coordinates are WGS 1984 UTM Zone 14N
4) Torex is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data.
5) The gold equivalent grade calculation used is as follows: AuEq = Au (gpt) + (Ag (gpt) * 0.0127) + (Cu (%) * 1.6104) and use the same metal prices ($1,650/oz Au, $22/oz Ag, and $3.75/lb Cu) and metallurgical recoveries (90% Au, 86% Ag, and 93% Cu) used in the year-end 2024 mineral resource estimate for Media Luna.
6) All assay results are uncapped.
Table 2 (continued): Media Luna West drill results
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Intercept
|
|Drill Hole
|Program
|UTM-E (m)
|UTM-N (m)
|Elevation (m)
|Azimuth (°)
| Dip
(°)
|Final Depth (m)
| From
(m)
| To
(m)
| Core Length
(m)
| Au
(gpt)
| Ag
(gpt)
| Cu
(%)
| AuEq
(gpt)
| Core
Recovery
(%)
|ML25-1084
|Adv. Expl.
|421034.2
|1985188.4
|1192.9
|262
|-82
|452
|Parent hole
|ML25-1084A
|Adv. Expl.
|421034.2
|1985188.4
|1192.9
|
|
|881
|No significant values
|ML25-1086
|Adv. Expl.
|421112.8
|1985080.1
|1191.0
|93
|-79
|800
|684.0
|710.0
|26.0
|1.58
|35.9
|1.51
|4.47
|100.0%
|incl.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|692.3
|697.6
|5.3
|5.93
|60.4
|2.55
|10.81
|100.0%
|ML25-1088D
|Adv. Expl.
|421157.8
|1984959.8
|1152.0
|
|
|758
|647.0
|658.0
|11.0
|11.70
|10.3
|0.26
|12.25
|100.0%
|incl.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|652.6
|656.6
|4.0
|26.33
|11.3
|0.24
|26.85
|100.0%
|ML25-1091
|Adv. Expl.
|421113.2
|1985078.5
|1191.0
|360
|-84
|446
|Parent hole
|ML25-1094D
|Adv. Expl.
|421034.2
|1985188.4
|1192.9
|
|
|882
|838.2
|840.4
|2.2
|0.80
|29.9
|1.09
|2.93
|100.0%
|ML25-1095D
|Adv. Expl.
|421113.2
|1985078.5
|1191.0
|
|
|839
|703.6
|716.5
|12.9
|17.25
|8.7
|0.27
|17.79
|100.0%
|incl.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|705.7
|710.4
|4.7
|36.35
|14.3
|0.27
|36.97
|100.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|763.5
|773.1
|9.6
|0.87
|37.4
|1.46
|3.69
|100.0%
|ML25-1102D
|Adv. Expl.
|421113.2
|1985078.5
|1191.0
|
|
|887
|774.6
|782.2
|7.6
|0.21
|29.0
|1.16
|2.45
|100.0%
|ML25-1106
|Adv. Expl.
|421037.1
|1985186.9
|1192.9
|119
|-78
|392
|Parent hole
|ML25-1112D
|Adv. Expl.
|421037.1
|1985186.9
|1192.9
|
|
|935
|882.0
|883.7
|1.7
|0.80
|42.4
|0.88
|2.76
|100.0%
Notes to Table
1) Intercepts are core lengths and do not represent true thickness of mineralized zones. True width/thickness will be determined once the geological modelling is completed.
2) Core lengths subject to rounding.
3) Coordinates are WGS 1984 UTM Zone 14N
4) Torex is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data.
5) The gold equivalent grade calculation used is as follows: AuEq = Au (gpt) + (Ag (gpt) * 0.0127) + (Cu (%) * 1.6104) and use the same metal prices ($1,650/oz Au, $22/oz Ag, and $3.75/lb Cu) and metallurgical recoveries (90% Au, 86% Ag, and 93% Cu) used in the year-end 2024 mineral resource estimate for Media Luna.
6) All assay results are uncapped.
Table 3: Previously reported drill results
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Intercept
|
|Drill Hole
|Program
|UTM-E (m)
|UTM-N (m)
|Elevation (m)
|Azimuth (°)
| Dip
(°)
|Final Depth (m)
| From
(m)
| To
(m)
| Core Length
(m)
| Au
(gpt)
| Ag
(gpt)
| Cu
(%)
| AuEq
(gpt)
| Core
Recovery
(%)
|ML23-986
|Drill Test
|421112.8
|1985080.1
|1190.8
|321
|-88
|166
|Parent hole
|ML23-986A
|Drill Test
|421112.8
|1985080.1
|1190.8
|
|
|870
|784.5
|798.6
|14.1
|27.50
|27.9
|1.20
|29.78
|100.0%
|MLW-02
|Drill Test
|421168.8
|1985018.2
|1183.4
|220
|-75
|838
|676.3
|713.6
|37.3
|4.08
|2.1
|0.00
|4.11
|100.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|721.5
|732.9
|11.4
|2.98
|0.7
|0.00
|2.99
|100.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|752.1
|761.1
|9.1
|10.31
|2.2
|0.04
|10.41
|100.0%
|ML24-1039
|Drill Test
|421099.8
|1984933.8
|1135.8
|87
|-85
|700
|616.6
|622.7
|6.1
|0.65
|24.2
|1.04
|2.63
|100.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|635.8
|637.5
|1.7
|2.73
|2.4
|0.08
|2.89
|100.0%
|ML24-1043DB
|Drill Test
|421099.8
|1984933.8
|1135.8
|87
|-85
|925
|765.7
|767.2
|1.3
|3.16
|2.5
|0.04
|3.25
|80.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|796.4
|830.0
|28.4
|13.36
|1.7
|0.01
|13.40
|84.4%
|incl.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|806.3
|820.0
|13.1
|22.66
|2.7
|0.02
|22.73
|95.3%
|incl.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|825.0
|826.0
|1.0
|20.20
|1.3
|0.00
|20.22
|100.0%
|incl.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|829.0
|830.0
|1.0
|23.70
|2.7
|0.03
|23.79
|100.0%
Notes to Table
1) Intercepts are core lengths and do not represent true thickness of mineralized zones. True width/thickness will be determined once the geological modelling is completed.
2) Core lengths subject to rounding.
3) Coordinates are WGS 1984 UTM Zone 14N
4) Torex is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data.
5) The gold equivalent grade calculation used is as follows: AuEq = Au (gpt) + (Ag (gpt) * 0.0127) + (Cu (%) * 1.6104) and use the same metal prices ($1,650/oz Au, $22/oz Ag, and $3.75/lb Cu) and metallurgical recoveries (90% Au, 86% Ag, and 93% Cu) used in the year-end 2024 mineral resource estimate for Media Luna.
6) All assay results are uncapped.
