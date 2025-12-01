Legacy Of UAE: Sheikh Mohammed Shares Message Of Unity, Peace For Eid Al Etihad 2025

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has shared a message on the occasion of the 54th Eid Al Etihad in the UAE.

The Prime Minister, Vice-President and Ruler of Dubai started his message by extending "heartfelt greetings and congratulations" to UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the rulers of the other emirates, and to the people of the UAE.

Sheikh Mohammed in his greeting talked about the founding fathers of the UAE, and how in 1971, they showed the world a "unique model of unity" with the foundation of the new nation. He said that at this time every year, the people of the UAE "remember with deep gratitude the architects of our Union, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, and their fellow founding fathers." He added that that generation, the ones who founded the UAE, continue to inspire those that came after them, and that their legacy lives on in the people of the nation today.

UAE's youth: Promise of the future

"The youth of the UAE are our pride today and the promise of the future," said Sheikh Mohammed. He praised the country's young people, saying that they place emphasis on learning and personal growth, and are also in touch with what is happening around the world. He added that the youth can adapt to new challenges and use their skills "to serve their nation and community."

Year of the Family

Earlier, the UAE President declared 2026 as the Year of the Family. Sheikh Mohammed said, "Emirati families have long been, and remain, the foundation of our society. Despite the pressures of globalisation, they continue to raise their children with strong values and a clear sense of identity." He said that Eid Al Etihad is an occasion on which Emiratis are reminded to "uphold our principles, values and traditions, and pass them on to the next generation."

"I commend every family that instils Emirati values in their children and all who approach their work with commitment and excellence," he said.

UAE's achievements

Sheikh Mohammed also listed out some of the nation's achievements and areas of excellence.



High ranking in global development indices.

High quality of life.

World's largest donor of aid relative to Gross National Income. First country to adopt national artificial intelligence stratefy, and continues to focus on AI and future technologies.

Armed forces, science

The Prime Minister expressed his appreciation for armed forces, security agencies and civil protection authorities for ensuring safety of citizens and residents. He also commended "young men and women excelling in space science, nuclear energy, precision industries, healthcare and engineering."

"May Allah help us achieve our goals and continue strengthening the UAE. May He bless our country, keep it safe, and grant us the ability to serve it with dedication," Sheikh Mohammed concluded.

Removing 'impossible' from vocabulary

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, also invoked the foundations of the Union, calling them solid. He said that they reflect the enduring values and inspire boundless ambition, driven by a leadership that constantly strives for the pinnacle of achievement in every field and a people who have removed the word“impossible” from their vocabulary.

He also emphasised that the UAE has always placed human progress at the core of all its development strategies and plans. He highlighted diverse initiatives and projects aimed at ensuring the highest quality of life for citizens, residents and visitorss.

Sheikh Hamdan added that the UAE has, over five decades, been an active partner in building a better future for the region and the world, guided by shared interests and a vision that values peace as central to all development. He also highlighted the UAE's leading role among the world's top providers of development aid.



He noted that the country's firm and courageous positions on regional and international issues are rooted in an unwavering commitment to peace, aiming to ensure a better future for people everywhere.

Sheikh Hamdan noted that the UAE's balanced approach and forward-looking vision have strengthened global confidence in the country as a partner capable of advancing sustainable development regionally and internationally while reinforcing its status as a hub for investment, talent and innovation.

He emphasised that, by continuing to invest in the future, foster innovation, and build strategic partnerships across key sectors including trade, technology, AI, and space exploration, the UAE is shaping a new chapter of prosperity guided by an unshakeable commitment to human advancement, and enduring values that command global respect.