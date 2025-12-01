Infinum Acquires UK-Based AMR Cybersecurity

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Infinum, a leading European tech consultancy, has acquired AMR CyberSecurity, a UK-based company specialising in comprehensive penetration testing and other cybersecurity consultancy services. This marks Infinum's second acquisition this year, following the addition of the Dutch brand innovation agency Your Majesty earlier in 2025.

With extensive expertise in penetration testing, cybersecurity consulting and security training, along with key industry accreditations, AMR CyberSecurity adds significant capabilities to Infinum's growing global offering. Its portfolio of clients spans telecommunications, finance, aerospace, defence and national security, and includes Zoom, Anglian Water, English Heritage and Premier Lotteries Ireland, among others. The two organisations share values, high standards, and commitment to creating secure and reliable digital solutions.

“AMR CyberSecurity brings specialised knowledge in one of the most critical areas of today's digital landscape,” said Nikola Kapraljević, CEO of Infinum.“When we combine their deep expertise with Infinum's existing cybersecurity team, technological strength and engineering excellence, we're creating a powerful foundation for cybersecurity within our organisation. This also aligns with our plan to scale in the UK and Western Europe. Looking ahead, we anticipate that cybersecurity services will account for around 10% of Infinum's global revenue.”

Helping clients stay secure in a rapidly evolving threat landscape

As cybersecurity threats continue to rise, alongside tightening regulations such as the UK's newly announced legislation to strengthen national cyber resilience, Infinum's expanded capabilities enhance the support, protection, and expertise clients receive. This includes access to a broader range of cybersecurity services and faster response capabilities, all delivered through a unified, globally coordinated team of 30 experts.

“As digital products grow more complex and cyber threats become more sophisticated, organisations increasingly need partners who can provide both exceptional engineering and robust security,” said Martin Walsham, Director of AMR CyberSecurity, and a member of the executive board of CREST, a recognised international association that represents the global cybersecurity industry.“Joining Infinum gives our team the opportunity to bring our cybersecurity expertise to a wider range of industries and international clients, whilst continuing to support and develop our existing core customer base in the UK.”

A growing global footprint

In addition, the acquisition creates meaningful new opportunities for employees across both organisations. AMR's team gains access to a global network of colleagues, larger and more diverse projects and the full support of Infinum's engineering, design and business infrastructure, enabling them to grow their skills and careers on an international stage.

At the same time, Infinum's talent benefits from direct collaboration with accredited cybersecurity professionals, opening pathways for learning, cross-disciplinary development, and hands-on experience with advanced security work.

“As the demand for cybersecurity expertise accelerates worldwide, this partnership ensures employees are at the forefront of one of the most vital domains in the tech industry,” explains Martin Walsham.

Currently, Infinum operates across eight offices in Europe, the UK, and the United States, where more than 400 specialists design and develop innovative digital products for clients worldwide. The company has received numerous international awards, including the Red Dot Design Award and iF Design Award, and has been recognized multiple times as Croatia's Best Employer.

To learn more, visit .