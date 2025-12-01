Radioactive Leak Inspections Pose Grave Danger, Iranian Spokesperson Warns

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities have caused dangerous radioactive leaks, making it impossible for inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to safely carry out inspections, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said at a press conference in Tehran on December 1, Trend reports.

Baghaei noted that the IAEA has not even issued a simple statement condemning U.S. and Israeli airstrikes on Iran.

"In such a situation, the IAEA cannot take a credible position," he said.

He emphasized that all of Iran's nuclear facilities were under IAEA supervision, and the current conditions are the result of the U.S. and Israeli attacks. Baghaei also pointed out that there are no existing guidelines for handling such situations, and no precedent exists for an IAEA member state facing attacks on its nuclear facilities.

Iran announces various programs related to the nuclear industry to reflect the peaceful nature of its nuclear program.

On the morning of June 13, Israel carried out military air strikes against Iran, leading to the deaths of numerous high-ranking military officials, generals, nuclear scientists, and other senior personnel.

Meanwhile, on the same evening, Iran responded to Israel with Operation True Promise III: hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones were launched at several targets, including Tel Aviv, resulting in civilian casualties and widespread destruction.

On June 22, the U.S. launched military airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities. It was reported that the airstrikes destroyed Iranian nuclear facilities.

In addition, on the evening of June 23, Iran launched airstrikes on a U.S. military base in Qatar.

On June 24, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office announced that the Israeli government had agreed to a ceasefire with Iran, brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Iran's Supreme National Security Council also issued a statement noting the cessation of attacks.