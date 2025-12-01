Food Cold Chain Industry Analysis Report 2025: Key Trends, Drivers, And Forecast Insights

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

Food Cold Chain Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The expansion of the cold chain market for food has been substantial in prior years. The market, which will see its size balloon from $196.35 billion in 2024 to $215.95 billion in 2025, can expect a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%. The historic period's growth is due to factors like increased demand for perishable food exports, a surge in uptake of frozen and processed food items, rising urbanization, shifting dietary patterns, growth of structured retail and online shopping platforms, and escalated government emphasis on lessening food wastage.

A surge in growth is anticipated in the food cold chain market size in the forthcoming years, with a projection to reach $312.50 billion in 2029, maintaining a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The growth during the predicted period is expected to be driven by factors such as the escalating demand for temperature-regulated logistics in the pharmaceutical industry, a rising trend for energy-efficient refrigeration systems, expansion of delivery networks in emerging markets, increased consumer liking for fresh and organic products, and an intensified emphasis on enhancing supply chain digitization and monitoring efficacy. The forecast period is also likely to witness prominent trends including advancements in packaging and insulation materials, incorporation of Internet of Things (IoT) for temperature tracking, heightened R&D activity in energy optimization, increased adoption of automation and robotics in warehouses, and progress in environment-friendly and sustainable cooling solutions.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Food Cold Chain Market?

Who Are The Leading Players In The Food Cold Chain Market?

Major players in the Food Cold Chain Global Market Report 2025 include:

. DHL Supply Chain

. DSV A/S

. XPO Logistics Inc.

. Nichirei Logistics Group

. Americold Logistics LLC

. NewCold Advanced Cold Logistics

. ColdEX Logistics Pvt. Ltd.

. Celcius Logistics Pvt. Ltd.

. Crystal Logistic Cool Chain Ltd.

. Rinac Pvt. Ltd.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Food Cold Chain Market?

Top food cold chain market companies are prioritizing the enhancement of cold chain infrastructure to boost effectiveness, decrease transport time, and ensure perishable items are handled in temperature-controlled environments throughout the supply chain. The cold chain infrastructure comprises a structured network of temperature-controlled storage facilities, moving equipment, and tracking technologies that guarantee perishable goods maintain their freshness and safety from manufacture to delivery. For example, in July 2025, Maersk A/S, a logistics enterprise based in Denmark, unveiled its Integrated Packing and Cold Storage Hub located in Olmos, Peru. This location functions as a high-tech fruit logistics center intended to boost the region's export operations. It merges main logistics tasks like processing, cold storage, and depot warehousing within Maersk's global supply chain network. The hub also provides additional services such as management of container depot, inland refrigerated transport, and on-site customs processing for a wholly integrated and effective customer experience.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Food Cold Chain Market Growth

The food cold chain market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type Of Cold Chain: Refrigerated Transportation, Cold Storage, Ice Cream Logistics, Temperature-Controlled Warehousing

2) By Technology: Blast Freezing, Vapor Compression, Programmable Logic Controller (PLC), Evaporating Cooling, Cryogenic Systems, Other Technologies

3) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Distributors And Wholesalers, Online Sales, Third-Party Logistics Providers (3PL)

4) By Application: Fruits And Vegetables, Dairy And Frozen Desserts, Fish, Meat, And Seafood, Bakery And Confectionery, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Refrigerated Transportation: Road Transport, Rail Transport, Sea Transport, Air Transport, Last-Mile Delivery, Intermodal Transport

2) By Cold Storage: Chilled Storage, Frozen Storage, Deep-Freeze Storage, Controlled Atmosphere Storage, Blast Freezing Rooms

3) By Ice Cream Logistics: Hardening And Blast Freezing, Deep-Freeze Storage, Frozen Line-Haul Transport, Frozen Last-Mile Delivery, Temperature-Validated Packaging, Store Replenishment Distribution

4) By Temperature-Controlled Warehousing: Public Refrigerated Warehousing, Contract Refrigerated Warehousing, Multi-Temperature Warehousing, Bonded Cold Warehousing, Cross-Dock Warehousing, Online Grocery Fulfillment Warehousing

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Food Cold Chain Market By 2025?

In the Food Cold Chain Global Market Report 2025, North America led the market in 2024. It is anticipated that Asia-Pacific will experience the most rapid growth in the coming years. The report encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

