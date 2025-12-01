403
South Africa Defies U.S Tensions, Vows Participation in G20
(MENAFN) South African President Cyril Ramaphosa declared Sunday that his nation will maintain complete engagement in G20 activities, defying recent friction with the United States, which assumes hosting duties for next year's summits.
The president delivered the statement during a national address following South Africa's chairmanship of the G20 Leaders' Summit one week prior, which Washington notably skipped. U.S. President Donald Trump asserted earlier this week that South Africa would be excluded from next year's G20 gatherings amid deteriorating bilateral relations.
"We must make it clear that South Africa is one of the founding members of the G20 and South Africa is therefore a member of the G20 in its own name and right. We will continue to participate as a full, active and constructive member of the G20," Ramaphosa said.
Ramaphosa characterized the U.S. absence from this year's leaders' summit as stemming from misinformation and called it "regrettable." Trump had cited allegations of "white genocide" in the African nation as justification for boycotting the summit.
"This is blatant misinformation about our country. It is even more unfortunate that the reasons the U.S. gave for its non-participation were based on baseless and false allegations that South Africa is perpetrating genocide against Afrikaners and the confiscation of land from white people," Ramaphosa said.
Ramaphosa confirmed that South Africa transferred the G20 presidency to the United States earlier this week and emphasized his country's commitment to preserving its relationship with Washington through continued dialogue.
The United States is scheduled to formally assume the presidency on Dec. 1.
