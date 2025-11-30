Mark Beeson is an adjunct professor at the University of Technology Sydney and Griffith University. Previously he taught at the universities of UWA, Murdoch, Griffith, Queensland, York (UK) and Birmingham. He is the founding editor of Critical Studies of the Asia Pacific (Palgrave).

