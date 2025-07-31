Aluminium Oxide Prices Q2 2025 Key Regional Movement And Monthly Index Update



USA: US$ 691/MT

France: US$ 547/MT

Indonesia: US$ 565/MT

South Africa: US$ 643/MT Canada: US$ 605/MT



Aluminium Oxide Prices Q2 2025

The global aluminium oxide price index exhibited moderate shifts in Q2 2025, influenced by regional supply-demand imbalances, energy input costs, and international trade trends. Industrial consumption remained stable, but price movements varied due to localized economic and production factors.



Regional Prices Movement



USA: Noted a steady rise due to increased usage in ceramic and abrasive industries alongside tightening supply.

France: Witnessed minor price corrections amid balanced domestic demand and moderate imports.

Indonesia: Prices held stable with consistent local output and limited export fluctuations.

South Africa: Observed upward pressure driven by rising manufacturing activity and supply limitations. Canada: Recorded marginal price growth, backed by resilient demand from refining and metallurgical sectors.



Factors Affecting Aluminium Oxide Prices 2025

Demand-Side Factors:

Strong demand from refractory, ceramics, and electronics industries continues to support the upward trend in Aluminium Oxide prices. The shift towards lightweight materials in automotive and aerospace sectors also fuels consumption growth.

Supply-Side Factors:

Changes in bauxite mining output, energy costs, and refinery operating rates have impacted the price of Aluminium Oxide. Additionally, geopolitical issues and transportation delays have contributed to temporary supply bottlenecks.

Global Aluminium Oxide Market Analysis

The Aluminium Oxide market showed resilience during Q2 2025, with stable demand across multiple sectors. The Aluminium Oxide price index indicated minor monthly fluctuations, while the Aluminium Oxide price chart reflected long-term price stabilization.

Compared to the Aluminium Oxide price history, recent values show a return to pre-disruption levels. Stakeholders actively monitor the Aluminium Oxide price today and prepare for potential shifts in the Aluminium Oxide future price based on global supply chain developments.

Key Growth Drivers



Growing adoption in ceramics, semiconductors, and abrasives industries.

Expansion of electric vehicle production driving aluminium demand.

Ongoing infrastructure development boosting refractories market. Shift toward sustainable and high-performance industrial materials.

