UK’s Lush Closes All Stores for One Day to Stand with Gaza
(MENAFN) UK-based cosmetics retailer Lush has suspended its UK operations, including all stores, the company website, and its factory, for one day on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, in a powerful display of solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.
In a statement, Lush expressed that while it cannot directly send aid, it can offer "our love and a strong message that we stand in solidarity." The company’s UK locations will feature windows bearing the message: STOP STARVING GAZA - WE ARE CLOSED IN SOLIDARITY.
The retailer explained that this act of protest aimed to amplify pressure on the UK government to take stronger actions to end the conflict, including halting arms sales to Israel. "Whilst Lush is losing a day of takings, this also means that the UK Government is losing a day of tax contributions from Lush and our customers," the statement added.
On its website, Lush reiterated its message of solidarity with the people of Gaza, posting: "Stop Starving Gaza, we are closed in solidarity."
The Israeli military's ongoing offensive in Gaza has killed over 63,600 Palestinians, leaving the enclave on the brink of famine. Lush hopes that its closure sends a clear signal to the UK government, urging immediate steps to halt the ongoing destruction.
Notably, Israel has faced international scrutiny for its military actions in Gaza, with the International Criminal Court issuing arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over war crimes. Additionally, Israel is facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the region.
