Bengaluru Weather Alert Today: Temperature Dip To Continue, Light Showers Expected Across The City

Bengaluru weather alert today: The city continues to experience a dip in temperatures after recording its coldest day of the year. Light showers are expected across several areas, with conditions likely to improve gradually from Tuesday onward.

For Monday, patchy rain is expected nearby with temperatures ranging between 26°C and 19°C. Occasional light rain may continue, accompanied by high humidity of around 78% and winds at 18 km/h.

Air quality remains in the Good category, with AQI readings ranging from 30 to 90. From Tuesday onward, conditions are expected to gradually improve, with clearer skies and slightly warmer afternoons.

Grey, cold dusk settled over the city on Sunday as Bengaluru shivered through an unusually chilly day with on-and-off drizzles. The maximum temperature dipped to 20.2°C, making it the coldest day of the year so far. The persistent cloud cover kept conditions damp and breezy, adding to the winter-like feel across the city.

In the northern plains, Vijayapura and Dharwad recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 12.5°C, standing out as the coldest locations in the state. North Interior Karnataka is likely to see dry weather, but with sustained winds of 30–40 km/h across all districts, keeping conditions breezy and cool.

Coastal Karnataka will continue to see dry weather, with no significant rainfall expected. In contrast, parts of South Interior Karnataka may witness light rain accompanied by moderate winds at isolated locations. Meanwhile, many other districts across the interior region are likely to remain dry but breezy, with sustained winds of 30–40 km/h.