Rajasthan: Booth-Level Officer Dies While Uploading SIR Data In Dholpur

MENAFN - Live Mint) A booth-level officer (BLO), aged 42, engaged in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral register collapsed and died at his residence in Dholpur district of Rajasthan, police said on Sunday.

Anuj Garg, who was posted as a BLO in the Gaushala sector of Dholpur city, collapsed late on Saturday night shortly after asking for a cup of tea, according to family members. He was reportedly in the process of uploading voter data when the incident took place at his home in Pratap Vihar Colony.

His family has alleged that Mr Garg had been working under extreme pressure and experiencing a heavy workload, which required him to stay up late every night.

His sister, Vandana Garg, stated that the family rushed him to the district

hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

"He was uploading voter forms even that night. He asked for tea, but before he could drink it, he collapsed," she said.

| '16 BLOs died in three weeks': Rahul Gandhi calls out 'afra tafri' during SIR

On Sunday morning, police from the Nihalganj station and District Medical Officer Dr Samerveer Singh visited Mr Garg's residence to record statements. A full post-mortem examination was scheduled to be conducted later the same day.

Mr Garg held a teaching position at the Government Senior Secondary School, Bara, having joined the service in 2012.

UP news: 28 BLOs accused of negligence during voter list revision

District authorities have initiated action against 28 Booth Level Officers (BLOs) in Bairia tehsil for alleged negligence during the Special Intensive Revision of the electoral rolls, reported news agency PTI on Sunday.

| Cyclone Ditwah: 400 Indians evacuated from Colombo airport amid severe weather

Sub-Divisional Magistrate and Assistant Electoral Officer Alok Pratap Singh told PTI that a review of the SIR work was conducted on Saturday, during which it was found that 28 BLOs had completed less than 25 per cent of the assigned revision work.

Singh said such low completion numbers reflect "serious laxity" on the part of the officials. He added that a complaint has been submitted at the Bairia police station seeking registration of an FIR against all 28 BLOs.

Bairia Circle Officer Mohammad Faheem Qureshi said on Sunday evening that necessary legal action is being taken in the matter.