Hungarian Prime Minister Arrives in Russia for Talks with Putin
(MENAFN) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban touched down in Russia Friday for a surprise diplomatic mission focused on securing energy resources, with a face-to-face meeting with President Vladimir Putin set for later today.
Peter Szijjarto, Hungary's foreign minister, confirmed the delegation's arrival by sharing an image on social media showing officials stepping off their aircraft in Moscow.
Before leaving Budapest in the early morning hours, Orban briefed journalists on his mission's core objective: guaranteeing his nation's access to adequate energy reserves.
"I am traveling to Moscow so that Hungary's energy supply is secured for the winter and for the following year, at an affordable price," he stated, while acknowledging that discussions with Putin would inevitably touch on the Ukraine conflict—a topic that "can hardly be avoided" during their scheduled talks.
The unannounced trip underscores Hungary's continued reliance on Russian energy amid ongoing geopolitical tensions across Europe.
