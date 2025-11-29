403
UN Warns of Violence Ahead of Myanmar’s Military-Led Elections
(MENAFN) The UN human rights office cautioned on Friday that next month’s military-organized elections in Myanmar will occur "in an atmosphere rife with threats and violence," raising serious concerns about civilian safety and the credibility of the electoral process.
During a UN briefing in Geneva, spokesperson Jeremy Laurence stated that the military is pressing forward with a vote that excludes major political parties and is unfolding amid extensive repression.
Laurence highlighted that "over 30,000 of the military's political opponents… have been detained since 2021," while groups including Rohingya, Tamils, Gurkhas, and Chinese communities continue to be prohibited from voting. He also noted that civil society and independent media "have little to no voice."
The office emphasized that the military lacks the capacity to carry out nationwide elections. Fifty-six townships will be left out of the process, and in 31 townships, "there will be no actual voting due to the absence of candidates."
UN human rights chief Volker Turk warned that the election appears "nearly certain to further ingrain insecurity, fear, and polarization." Laurence concluded by urging an end to the violence and the restoration of humanitarian access.
