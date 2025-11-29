Western Countries Oppose Iran's Acquisition Of New Nuclear Technologies - Vice President

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Western countries oppose Iran's acquisition of new nuclear technologies, nor want Iran to achieve this, Mohammad Eslami, the country's vice president and chairman of the Atomic Energy Organization, said at the opening ceremony of cold plasma technology-based treatment clinics in Bandar Abbas city, Iran's southern Hormozgan Province, today, Trend reports.

According to him, the direction chosen by Iran in the nuclear sector regards new technologies that are effective for revival, which have no end.

Eslami also said that the 12-day military airstrikes against Iran targeted places that provide services to the population. For example, the plant providing 20 percent of the fuel for the Tehran Research Reactor, the purpose of which is only to produce radioisotopes in Iran, was hit.

The vice president noted that the Tehran Research Reactor produces various types of radioisotopes for 1.5 million people a year.

"The two clinics launched today in Bandar Abbas are the 10th and 11th clinics in Iran to treat wounds using cold plasma technology. Plasma technology has a wide scope and can be used in agriculture, industry, the environment, healthcare, health and treatment," he added.

Iran announces various programs related to the nuclear industry to reflect the peaceful nature of its nuclear program.

On the morning of June 13, Israel carried out military air strikes against Iran, leading to the deaths of numerous high-ranking military officials, generals, nuclear scientists, and other senior personnel.

Meanwhile, on the same evening, Iran responded to Israel with Operation True Promise III: hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones were launched at several targets, including Tel Aviv, resulting in civilian casualties and widespread destruction.

On June 22, the U.S. launched military airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities. It was reported that the airstrikes destroyed Iranian nuclear facilities.

In addition, on the evening of June 23, Iran launched airstrikes on a U.S. military base in Qatar.

On June 24, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office announced that the Israeli government had agreed to a ceasefire with Iran, brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Iran's Supreme National Security Council also issued a statement noting the cessation of attacks.