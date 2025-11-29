RSS Not Just 'Nationalist' Nationalism Not An Issue In India: Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday said that compared to other countries, "nationalism is not an issue in India," and anyone attempting to label the RSS as merely a 'nationalist' organisation is misplaced in understanding the organisation.

Addressing the ongoing Nagpur Book Festival, Bhagwat said, "People call us 'rashtrvaadi' (nationalist). We don't have disputes with anyone, we stay away from disputes. It is not part of our nature. Our nature and culture are to progress together. This is not the case with many foreign nations."

Indian 'Rashtra' vs Western 'Nation'

He further explained the distinction between the Indian concept of 'rashtra' and the Western notion of nation. "Our idea of 'rashtra' is very different from their idea of nation. They saw what to translate rashtra as in English. They said it is a nation, and called it nationalism. Now we don't even know our words but their words now," he added.

Claiming that nationalism has never been a central issue in India, he said, "Nationalism is not an issue in India; our 'rashtra' has always been there. We believe in the concept of nationality, not nationalism. We even believe in the concept of nationhood, rashtradwa can happen."

Bhagwat also reflected on the global implications of nationalism, citing its role in causing conflicts. "When we say rashtravaad, then that gets connected to the Western idea of nationalism, due to which two world wars happened. The ego of the nation is the reason. But our 'rashtra' is not compatible with egos. It has come into existence after the dissolution of egos....people considered themselves one," he said.

About the Nagpur Book Festival

The Nagpur Book Festival, which began on November 22, is scheduled to continue until November 30 at the Reshimbagh Ground in Nagpur. The event, celebrating a love for literature and learning, features over 300 stalls catering to readers of all kinds from across the city and beyond. (ANI)

