Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Woman Injured, Infrastructure Damaged In Drone Attacks On Dnipropetrovsk Region

Woman Injured, Infrastructure Damaged In Drone Attacks On Dnipropetrovsk Region


2025-11-29 05:00:11
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Vladyslav Haivanenko, acting head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"The enemy sent drones toward the region. A fire broke out in the Dnipro district, which rescuers extinguished. An infrastructure facility was damaged. In the Troitske community of the Pavlohrad district, an 83-year-old woman was injured in the attack. She received medical assistance on site," the statement reads.

In the Troitske community, a private house was partially destroyed and five more were damaged. The gas pipeline and power line were also affected.

Read also: Four injured in Russian strikes on Donetsk region over past day

Haivanenko added that the aggressor shelled the Nikopol district with artillery, striking the Myrove community.

From evening to morning, air defenders shot down 12 UAVs over the Dnipropetrovsk region, the regional governor said, citing the Air Command.

Photo credit: Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration

MENAFN29112025000193011044ID1110412447



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search