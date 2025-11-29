Woman Injured, Infrastructure Damaged In Drone Attacks On Dnipropetrovsk Region
"The enemy sent drones toward the region. A fire broke out in the Dnipro district, which rescuers extinguished. An infrastructure facility was damaged. In the Troitske community of the Pavlohrad district, an 83-year-old woman was injured in the attack. She received medical assistance on site," the statement reads.
In the Troitske community, a private house was partially destroyed and five more were damaged. The gas pipeline and power line were also affected.Read also: Four injured in Russian strikes on Donetsk region over past day
Haivanenko added that the aggressor shelled the Nikopol district with artillery, striking the Myrove community.
From evening to morning, air defenders shot down 12 UAVs over the Dnipropetrovsk region, the regional governor said, citing the Air Command.
Photo credit: Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration
