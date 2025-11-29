403
Türkiye’s defense exports see growth in value per-kilogram rates
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s defense and aerospace industry continued its upward export trajectory this year, with both total sales and export value per kilogram increasing markedly, according to the Defense Industries Presidency (SSB).
In recent years, the sector has exceeded $7 billion in exports, and in 2024 the average export value reached $65 per kilogram—a dramatic contrast to the national export average of around $1.5 per kilogram. For certain advanced platforms and subsystems, SSB figures indicate that export value can reach $20,000–$50,000 per kilogram.
One of the companies contributing to this rise is SYS Group, a major Turkish producer of light- and medium‑caliber weapons systems. The company’s general manager highlighted that their work has helped lift the sector’s average export value per kilogram to roughly $125, with the next target set at $250 per kilogram.
He explained that while the firm originally specialized in pistols, they shifted more than a decade ago toward higher‑value products and advanced firearm technologies. This included developing premium‑segment pistols, building a comprehensive accessory ecosystem, and pioneering the integration of reflex sights onto handguns—an innovation that now accompanies tens of thousands of their products annually.
To diversify further, SYS Group expanded into medium‑caliber weapons amid global underinvestment in small‑arms manufacturing and intense competition. The firm aligned with established American and British firearm makers and integrated their systems onto land, air, and naval platforms. This strategy, he said, allowed them to build future‑ready capabilities while strengthening ties with clients through integrated support services.
After restrictions on long‑barreled weapons manufacturing were lifted in 2017, SYS Group accelerated development of its own 12.7‑millimeter heavy machine gun, completing the project in 2022. That same year, it acquired a UK‑based defense manufacturer, adding 20–30 millimeter weapon systems to its portfolio.
A subsidiary specializing in remote‑controlled weapon stations has since propelled the group even further, supporting expectations that the sector’s export value per kilogram will surpass $250. According to the general manager, the company is now among a very small number of global producers capable of manufacturing 30x113 mm weapons and developing fully in‑house remote‑controlled firing systems for them. These systems, equipped with advanced AI‑enabled software, are used on naval vessels as well as both manned and unmanned air, land, and sea platforms.
Looking ahead, SYS Group plans to remain focused on high‑end small‑arms production, expand its work in the medium‑caliber segment, and continue strengthening its mechatronic integration capabilities across defense platforms.
