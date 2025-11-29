403
Hong Kong arrests eight people over Tai Po fire
(MENAFN) Hong Kong’s anti-corruption authorities detained eight additional individuals on Friday as part of an expanding investigation into the city’s most lethal fire in decades, a disaster that left 128 residents dead at a Tai Po housing complex.
Reports indicate that among those taken into custody were two senior figures from the architectural consultancy responsible for overseeing renovation work at Wang Fuk Court, the site where the deadly blaze erupted. Six other individuals connected to the project were also apprehended.
These arrests come on the heels of the previous day’s detentions, which involved several high-ranking employees from a renovation contractor working on the estate, including two company directors.
Early findings from the inquiry suggest that windows on every floor had been sealed using highly combustible styrofoam, which—according to investigators—allowed the fire to sweep rapidly through passageways and into living spaces. Officials also determined that the protective coverings installed on the building’s exterior failed to comply with fire-resistant specifications.
Hong Kong’s Chief Executive had earlier instructed authorities to conduct wide-ranging inspections across all public housing complexes undergoing major refurbishment as the investigation widens into what has become the city’s deadliest blaze in 70 years.
Rescue teams remain active at the scene, where fires spanning seven residential blocks—home to roughly 4,000 people—were only recently subdued.
The catastrophe resulted in 128 deaths and 79 injuries, including a dozen firefighters, while the status of approximately 200 residents has yet to be confirmed.
This incident also marked the first time in 17 years that a level-5 alarm, the highest grade in the local fire alert system, had been issued.
Community support has surged, with both organizations and private donors contributing substantial sums to assist affected families. By Friday evening, a government relief initiative had amassed HK$800 million, according to general government statements.
