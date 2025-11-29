Chennai LATEST Weather Update: Delta Weatherman Drops Shocking Alert City On High Alert

Delta Weatherman: As Cyclone Tidva approaches Tamil Nadu, a red alert has been issued for coastal districts including Chengalpattu and Villupuram. The cyclone, centered near Nagai, is expected to make landfall in the Delta regions.

A red alert for extremely heavy rain (over 21 cm) is issued for Chengalpattu, Villupuram, and other districts due to Cyclone Tidva. Heavy downpours are already hitting coastal areas.In the last 24 hours, Nagai district recorded a maximum of 73 cm of rainfall. The Delta Weatherman has warned the people of the Cauvery Delta to be cautious for the next 24 hours.Delta Weatherman Hemachander posted: As of 5:30 AM, Cyclone Tidva is 190 km SE of Nagai. Thopputhurai recorded 18 cm of rain. The storm will move north, strengthen, and is expected to make landfall in the Delta region.Heavy rain has started in Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, and other districts, and will intensify. Extremely heavy rain is expected today. People in the Cauvery Delta are urged to be cautious.After hitting the Cauvery Delta, the cyclone will move north tonight. Heavy to very heavy rain is expected in Chennai and northern coastal districts. People in the Cauvery basin are advised to stay indoors.