Future Electronics Hosts Successful Advanced Engineering University (AEU) 2025 Event In Montreal

Future Electronics recently hosted its annual Advanced Engineering University (AEU) 2025 event in Montreal, bringing together 175 participants for a week of immersive technical training, collaboration, and innovation.

AEU remains one of Future Electronics' most anticipated training conferences, offering engineers and product specialists access to in-depth technical sessions, hands-on workshops, and exclusive supplier insights. This year's agenda featured keynotes, a dynamic Technology Expo, and an engaging awards ceremony, highlighting the collaborative spirit that defines Future Electronics' engineering community.

Beyond the classroom, Future Electronics' AEU 2025 emphasized community and connection. From executive sessions and supplier dinners-including representatives from some of the world's leading electronics component manufacturers-to evening networking experiences like the Action 500 Dinner and Royal Westcourt Social Club reception, the week fostered meaningful relationships and cross-team collaboration.

As Future Electronics looks ahead, it remains dedicated to cultivating a culture of continuous learning, collaboration, and customer-first engineering excellence.

About Future Electronics:

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics' award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company's outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.

Future Electronics' mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit .