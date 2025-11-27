Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Tier-2 Housing Sales In India Dip 4%, Launches Down 10%: Propequity

2025-11-27 03:17:59
Representational photo

Srinagar- Housing sales in India's top 15 tier 2 cities fell 4% YoY to 39,201 units in Q3 2025 even as the sales value rose by 4% to Rs 37,409 crore indicating a gradual shift towards premium homes, according to a report by NSE-listed real estate data analytics firm PropEquity.

The new supply declined 10% YoY to 28,721 units in the third quarter ending September 2025.

Eight out of the fifteen cities saw YoY decline in sales with Bhubaneshwar witnessing the maximum decline at 26%. Trivandrum saw the maximum rise in sales at19% in Q3 2025.

Bhubaneshwar saw the maximum decline in new launches at 88% in Q3 2025. Eight out of fifteen cities saw a decline in new launches.

In volume terms, Ahmedabad remained the top market in terms of both sales and launches in Q3 2025.

Samir Jasuja, Founder and CEO, PropEquity said,“There has been a steady decline in new housing launches, especially in the high-volume affordable and mid-income segments. With rising input costs and evolving consumer aspirations pushing up home prices and home sizes, sales momentum in these markets has begun to moderate.”

“That said, Tier 2 cities remain the key engines of India's growth story. Expanding employment opportunities, improving infrastructure, and stronger connectivity continue to drive sustained demand across residential, commercial, and retail real estate.”

On QoQ basis, housing sales fell by 3%, sales value by 1% and launches by 26% in Q3 2025.

Total Absorption (Units)
Location Q3-2024 Q2-2025 Q3-2025 Q-o-Q Change Y-o-Y Change
Ahmedabad 13782 13461 13021 -3% -6%
Surat 5347 5046 4936 -2% -8%
Gandhi Nagar 3294 3815 3496 -8% 6%
Vadodara 4200 3568 3349 -6% -20%
Jaipur 2272 2369 2627 11% 16%
Nashik 2663 2787 2500 -10% -6%
Nagpur 1754 1564 1690 8% -4%
Mohali 1243 1359 1471 8% 18%
Bhubaneshwar 1508 1418 1119 -21% -26%
Lucknow 864 1038 991 -5% 15%
Bhopal 907 976 959 -2% 6%
Coimbatore 1024 988 910 -8% -11%
Goa 876 828 881 6% 1%
Trivandrum 560 553 664 20% 19%
Kochi 736 561 587 5% -20%
Top 15 tier 2 cities 41030 40331 39201 -3% -4%

Western India comprising Ahmedabad, Surat, Gandhi Nagar, Vadodara, Nashik, Nagpur and Goa saw 6% YoY and 4% QoQ decline in sales in Q3 2025. The western region accounted for 76% of the total sales.

Northern India comprising Lucknow, Mohali and Jaipur saw 16% YoY and 7% QoQ rise in sales in Q3 2025.

Southern India comprising Coimbatore, Trivandrum and Kochi saw 7% YoY decline and 3% QoQ rise in sales in Q3 2025.

Central and Eastern India comprising Bhopal and Bhubaneshwar saw 14% YoY and 13% QoQ decline in sales in Q3 2025.

New Launches (Units)
Location Q3-2024 Q2-2025 Q3-2025 Q-o-Q Change Y-o-Y Change
Ahmedabad 11384 11398 11471 1% 1%
Vadodara 2803 1814 2635 45% -6%
Surat 3785 5437 2507 -54% -34%
Jaipur 1393 3019 2311 -23% 66%
Gandhi Nagar 2522 4163 2171 -48% -14%
Nashik 1100 1609 1709 6% 55%
Bhopal 515 1114 1148 3% 123%
Nagpur 1670 1855 1087 -41% -35%
Trivandrum 120 736 780 6% 550%
Goa 592 887 728 -18% 23%
Kochi 544 556 626 13% 15%
Mohali 1799 3488 604 -83% -66%
Coimbatore 1431 1099 526 -52% -63%
Lucknow 1199 970 297 -69% -75%
Bhubaneshwar 1011 610 121 -80% -88%
Top 15 tier 2 cities 31868 38755 28721 -26% -10%

Western India comprising Ahmedabad, Surat, Gandhi Nagar, Vadodara, Nashik, Nagpur and Goa saw 6% YoY and 18% QoQ decline in launches in Q3 2025. The western region accounted for 78% of the total launches.

Kashmir Observer

