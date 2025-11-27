Tier-2 Housing Sales In India Dip 4%, Launches Down 10%: Propequity
|Total Absorption (Units)
|Location
|Q3-2024
|Q2-2025
|Q3-2025
|Q-o-Q Change
|Y-o-Y Change
|Ahmedabad
|13782
|13461
|13021
|-3%
|-6%
|Surat
|5347
|5046
|4936
|-2%
|-8%
|Gandhi Nagar
|3294
|3815
|3496
|-8%
|6%
|Vadodara
|4200
|3568
|3349
|-6%
|-20%
|Jaipur
|2272
|2369
|2627
|11%
|16%
|Nashik
|2663
|2787
|2500
|-10%
|-6%
|Nagpur
|1754
|1564
|1690
|8%
|-4%
|Mohali
|1243
|1359
|1471
|8%
|18%
|Bhubaneshwar
|1508
|1418
|1119
|-21%
|-26%
|Lucknow
|864
|1038
|991
|-5%
|15%
|Bhopal
|907
|976
|959
|-2%
|6%
|Coimbatore
|1024
|988
|910
|-8%
|-11%
|Goa
|876
|828
|881
|6%
|1%
|Trivandrum
|560
|553
|664
|20%
|19%
|Kochi
|736
|561
|587
|5%
|-20%
|Top 15 tier 2 cities
|41030
|40331
|39201
|-3%
|-4%
Western India comprising Ahmedabad, Surat, Gandhi Nagar, Vadodara, Nashik, Nagpur and Goa saw 6% YoY and 4% QoQ decline in sales in Q3 2025. The western region accounted for 76% of the total sales.
Northern India comprising Lucknow, Mohali and Jaipur saw 16% YoY and 7% QoQ rise in sales in Q3 2025.
Southern India comprising Coimbatore, Trivandrum and Kochi saw 7% YoY decline and 3% QoQ rise in sales in Q3 2025.
Central and Eastern India comprising Bhopal and Bhubaneshwar saw 14% YoY and 13% QoQ decline in sales in Q3 2025.
|New Launches (Units)
|Location
|Q3-2024
|Q2-2025
|Q3-2025
|Q-o-Q Change
|Y-o-Y Change
|Ahmedabad
|11384
|11398
|11471
|1%
|1%
|Vadodara
|2803
|1814
|2635
|45%
|-6%
|Surat
|3785
|5437
|2507
|-54%
|-34%
|Jaipur
|1393
|3019
|2311
|-23%
|66%
|Gandhi Nagar
|2522
|4163
|2171
|-48%
|-14%
|Nashik
|1100
|1609
|1709
|6%
|55%
|Bhopal
|515
|1114
|1148
|3%
|123%
|Nagpur
|1670
|1855
|1087
|-41%
|-35%
|Trivandrum
|120
|736
|780
|6%
|550%
|Goa
|592
|887
|728
|-18%
|23%
|Kochi
|544
|556
|626
|13%
|15%
|Mohali
|1799
|3488
|604
|-83%
|-66%
|Coimbatore
|1431
|1099
|526
|-52%
|-63%
|Lucknow
|1199
|970
|297
|-69%
|-75%
|Bhubaneshwar
|1011
|610
|121
|-80%
|-88%
|Top 15 tier 2 cities
|31868
|38755
|28721
|-26%
|-10%
Western India comprising Ahmedabad, Surat, Gandhi Nagar, Vadodara, Nashik, Nagpur and Goa saw 6% YoY and 18% QoQ decline in launches in Q3 2025. The western region accounted for 78% of the total launches.
