Tier-2 Housing Sales In India Dip 4%, Launches Down 10%: Propequity

Srinagar- Housing sales in India's top 15 tier 2 cities fell 4% YoY to 39,201 units in Q3 2025 even as the sales value rose by 4% to Rs 37,409 crore indicating a gradual shift towards premium homes, according to a report by NSE-listed real estate data analytics firm PropEquity.

The new supply declined 10% YoY to 28,721 units in the third quarter ending September 2025.

Eight out of the fifteen cities saw YoY decline in sales with Bhubaneshwar witnessing the maximum decline at 26%. Trivandrum saw the maximum rise in sales at19% in Q3 2025.

Bhubaneshwar saw the maximum decline in new launches at 88% in Q3 2025. Eight out of fifteen cities saw a decline in new launches.

In volume terms, Ahmedabad remained the top market in terms of both sales and launches in Q3 2025.

Samir Jasuja, Founder and CEO, PropEquity said,“There has been a steady decline in new housing launches, especially in the high-volume affordable and mid-income segments. With rising input costs and evolving consumer aspirations pushing up home prices and home sizes, sales momentum in these markets has begun to moderate.”

“That said, Tier 2 cities remain the key engines of India's growth story. Expanding employment opportunities, improving infrastructure, and stronger connectivity continue to drive sustained demand across residential, commercial, and retail real estate.”

On QoQ basis, housing sales fell by 3%, sales value by 1% and launches by 26% in Q3 2025.