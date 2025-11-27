403
Hamas Condemns Torture, Killings of Palestinian Prisoners
(MENAFN) The Palestinian faction Hamas condemned on Thursday the systematic killing and torture of Palestinians held in Israeli detention, urging the international community to take action to halt these abuses.
Referencing human rights statistics, Hamas stated that 94 Palestinians have died in Israeli prisons since the onset of Tel Aviv’s genocidal campaign in the Gaza Strip in October 2023.
“This reflects an organized criminal approach that has turned these prisons into direct killing grounds to eliminate our people,” the group emphasized in a statement shared on its official Telegram channel.
Hamas highlighted that Palestinian prisoners endure inhumane mistreatment, “including severe beatings, scalding with boiling water, attacks by dogs, and sexual assaults,” which are corroborated by eyewitness accounts and credible human rights documentation.
The organization condemned these actions as “full-fledged war crimes under international humanitarian law that expose the brutal nature of the (Israeli) occupation’s regime.”
It urged the international community, the United Nations, and human rights organizations to immediately pressure Israel to halt violations against prisoners and uphold their rights as guaranteed under all international covenants and standards.
A report submitted by Israeli human rights organizations to the UN Committee Against Torture detailed that Palestinian detainees face extreme torture, including rape with various objects, baton beatings, scalding with boiling water, dog attacks, exposure to harsh cold, sleep and food deprivation, and denial of medical treatment.
