Patna To Host FISME's Bharat GI Mahotsav 2025 Featuring 50 GI-Tagged Products

India's diverse heritage of craftsmanship and cultural traditions will be in the spotlight at the Bharat GI Mahotsav 2025, scheduled from November 27 to 30 at City Centre Mall in Patna.

The four-day national event is being organised by the Federation of Indian Micro and Small & Medium Enterprises (FISME) with support from the Ministry of MSME to celebrate the growing prominence of India's Geographical Indication (GI) products.

The Mahotsav will feature around 50 GI-tagged products from across the country, with a strong focus on Bihar's well-known GI portfolio.

Exhibits will include Bhagalpuri Silk, Madhubani Paintings, Shahi Litchi, Katarni Rice, Magahi Paan, Mithila Makhana and the tribal art tradition of Sohrai-Khovar.

Visitors will also be able to experience GI specialties from other states, such as Assam's Muga Silk, Karnataka's Channapatna Toys and West Bengal's Darjeeling Tea, representing the cultural and geographical diversity embodied in India's GI ecosystem.

FISME Joint Secretary Mayank Gaur said the event aims to strengthen the market ecosystem for GI products while preserving the interests of original creators.

“Bharat GI Mahotsav 2025 is a platform that bridges tradition with modern enterprise. FISME seeks to ensure that creators benefit from their intellectual property, while enabling MSMEs, cooperatives and artisans to access national and global markets,” he noted.

The Mahotsav will host an exhibition and sale of authenticated GI-certified products, live demonstrations by artisans and interactive sessions on GI branding, export promotion and registration processes.

Buyer-seller meets will help build market linkages, and workshops will explore the role of GI products in enhancing rural incomes and export potential.

A dedicated 'Taste of Bihar Pavilion' will showcase the state's GI-tagged food products and traditional delicacies, offering visitors an immersive culinary experience.

Positioned as a confluence of culture, commerce and creativity, the Bharat GI Mahotsav 2025 aims to spotlight India's GI heritage while fostering new opportunities for artisans and enterprises.

