Curapath And Cristal Therapeutics Sign Co-Exclusive License Of Clicr® Bioconjugation Platform
Curapath, a leading innovator in the development and manufacturing of polymer and lipid-based drug delivery systems, and Cristal Therapeutics, a biotech company developing innovative conjugation technologies, today announced they entered into a co-exclusive license agreement for the CliCr® bioconjugation platform. The platform offers a powerful and scalable solution for efficient, site-specific and stable conjugation of biomolecules, addressing a critical challenge in active targeting and targeted drug delivery to extrahepatic tissues.
Under the agreement, Curapath will be the exclusive contract manufacturer (CDMO) to apply CliCr® bioconjugation for the delivery of nucleic acids via targeted polymeric and lipid nanoparticles (LNPs). Cristal Therapeutics and Curapath will both have the right to grant sublicenses in this exciting and rapidly expanding field.
Dr. Philippe Clavel, CEO of Curapath, stated:
“Active targeting remains one of the greatest challenges in advanced drug delivery. By integrating Cristal Therapeutics' CliCr® platform, Curapath strengthens its leadership in next-generation delivery systems, including targeting LNPs to extrahepatic tissues. This alliance enables us to offer innovators a scalable, precise, and stable bioconjugation solution, accelerating the development of safer, more effective targeted therapies.”
Dr. Werner Cautreels, CEO of Cristal Therapeutics, commented:
"We are very pleased to collaborate with Curapath, a strong and leading CDMO in the LNP field. This collaboration places CliCr® in an excellent position to become the standard in bioconjugation to nanoparticles for nucleic acid drug delivery. It is another example for the broad applicability of the CliCr® platform in therapeutic drug and diagnostic development."
The financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
About Curapath
Curapath is a science-driven CDMO specializing in the design, development, and GMP manufacturing of advanced drug delivery systems. Curapath supports biopharma companies from early R&D through to commercial production, enabling innovation across every stage. With a strong expertise in nanoencapsulation and non-viral gene delivery, Curapath offers polymer and lipid-based nanoparticles tailored for a wide variety of payloads. From excipient synthesis to drug product formulation, the flexible service model and proprietary technologies ensure a seamless path to the clinic. Committed to quality, innovation, and collaboration, Curapath helps bring next-generation therapies to market faster.
About Cristal Therapeutics and CliCr®
Cristal Therapeutics is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development of superior bioconjugates with improved therapeutic profiles for better treatment outcomes in patients. The company's proprietary CliCr® copper-free click chemistry enables site-specific, rapid, and robust conjugation of a wide variety of biomolecules. Designed to operate under mild up to even extreme conditions, CliCr® offers superior performance for applications in antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), targeted delivery systems, diagnostics, and more. The conjugation is known for its unmatched precision, compatibility and ease of manufacturing up to and including under GMP. CliCr® enhances therapeutic product quality by minimizing impurities and strengthening conjugate stability, resulting in extended circulation, higher efficacy, and improved patient safety.
