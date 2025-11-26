Vertiv Unveils High-Efficiency DC Power System Designed For Next-Generation Network Growth In EMEA

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) VertivTM PowerDirect 7100 Energy hybrid DC power system delivers reliable, alternative energy -ready performance across on-grid, bad-grid, and off-grid environments

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global leader in critical digital infrastructure, today introduced the VertivTM PowerDirect 7100 Energy, a hybrid-ready DC power system developed to enable telecom and edge operators to strengthen network reliability and accelerate energy transition strategies. The system delivers scalable power with intelligent controls across diverse operating conditions, from stable grids to remote or off-grid sites, giving operators the flexibility to adapt to new energy sources and growing digital demand.

Now available in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), the Vertiv PowerDirect 7100 Energy delivers up to 52 kW of scalable 48 V DC power and achieves up to 98% efficiency. Built on Vertiv's fourth-generation hybrid architecture, it seamlessly integrates grid, generator, and alternative energy inputs such as solar, wind, or fuel-cell energy to maintain continuous power where grid reliability is limited.

At the core of the system are VertivTM solar converters and VertivTM modular rectifiers, managed by the VertivTM NetSureTM Control Unit (NCU). Together, these components enable advanced load management, remote monitoring, and energy scheduling to maximize performance and extend equipment life.

“The world expects energy efficiency and flexibility with the growth of communications, such as 5G and edge connectivity”, said Dave Wilson, director of global hybrid solutions at Vertiv.“The Vertiv PowerDirect 7100 Energy gives operators a single, intelligent platform capable of adapting to any grid condition, delivering reliable power while supporting the transition to cleaner, more efficient energy strategies.”

Designed for space-constrained and harsh environments, the Vertiv PowerDirect 7100 Energy is available in 500 A, 750 A, and 1000 A configurations for telecom and edge data racks. A front-access design simplifies installation and service, while operating tolerance from –40 °C to +65 °C supports dependable performance in remote or outdoor sites.

The VertivTM PowerDirect 7100 Energy expands Vertiv's global portfolio of VertivTM NetSureTM DC power solutions and hybrid energy systems within its comprehensive power train architecture. Combined with Vertiv's thermal management, IT management, and lifecycle services, it provides a robust foundation for efficient, reliable, and future-ready digital infrastructure.

