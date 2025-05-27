403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Izoologic Unveils New Cyber Threat Intelligence Suite At GISEC 2025 In Dubai
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) iZOOlogic, a leading global cybersecurity firm, proudly announced the launch of its enhanced Cyber Threat Intelligence product suite at GISEC Global 2025, the Middle East's premier cybersecurity event held at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The launch marks a significant expansion of iZOOlogic's capabilities in threat intelligence, tailored to the evolving needs of critical sectors in the GCC region.
The newly launched threat intelligence suite includes four key modules:
The newly launched threat intelligence suite includes four key modules:
-
IOC (Indicators of Compromise) Feed
Cyber Intelligence Advisory
Vulnerability Management
Malware Intelligence Data Feed
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- Wisdomelite Trading Center Launches Custom Risk Control Tools For Traders
- Bitmex Launches Market May-Hem Trading Competition With A 310,000 USDT Prize Pool
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment