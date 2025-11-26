403
Egypt, Algeria demand end to West Bank violations
(MENAFN) According to reports, Egypt and Algeria on Tuesday called for an end to Israeli violations against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi met in Cairo with Algerian Prime Minister Sifi Ghrieb, emphasizing that Egypt will continue its efforts with all parties to maintain the Gaza ceasefire and prevent any breaches of the agreement, a presidency statement said. He also confirmed Egypt’s plan to host an international conference on early recovery and reconstruction in Gaza, without specifying a date.
The Gaza ceasefire, which took effect on Oct. 10, brought an end to a two-year Israeli military campaign that killed nearly 70,000 people and injured more than 170,000 since October 2023.
During their meeting, both leaders underscored the need to halt Israeli actions against Palestinians in the West Bank, where over 1,000 people have reportedly been killed in attacks by Israeli forces and settlers in the past two years.
Sisi also praised Algeria’s positive contributions during its tenure as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in defending Arab causes. Prime Minister Ghrieb arrived in Cairo earlier Tuesday and is scheduled to co-chair with his Egyptian counterpart, Mostafa Madbouly, the ninth session of the Egyptian-Algerian Joint Higher Committee.
