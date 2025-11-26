403
Vietnam Floods Death Toll Nears One Hundred
(MENAFN) Catastrophic flooding across Vietnam's central provinces has left 98 people dead and 10 unaccounted for, authorities confirmed Wednesday as rescue operations continue.
The Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority released updated casualty figures in its latest assessment, revealing the disaster's expanding human and economic toll.
Structural devastation proved severe, with more than 2,000 residential properties sustaining damage while 426 homes completely collapsed under the deluge's force, the agency's report documented.
Agricultural losses mounted to staggering levels as floodwaters engulfed over 51,800 hectares of rice paddies and cultivated land. The disaster decimated livestock operations, killing or washing away more than 920,800 animals and poultry across affected areas.
Economic damage assessments have reached alarming heights, with the authority calculating total losses exceeding 14.3 trillion Vietnamese dong—equivalent to approximately 570 million U.S. dollars—as communities struggle to recover from the relentless downpours and resulting inundation.
