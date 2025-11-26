Marketing Research And Analysis Services Market 2025-2029: Unveiling Growth Developments With The Latest Updates

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Marketing Research And Analysis Services Market Through 2025?

The market for marketing research and analysis services has consistently expanded in recent times. It's projected that it will increase from $81.27 billion in 2024 to $84.46 billion in 2025, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9%. This growth throughout the historical period is as a result of an escalation in investment into research and development (R&D), a robust economic surge in developing markets, higher levels of internet connectivity, a rise in the utilization of big data, and swift urban growth.

Expectations are high for steady expansion in the marketing research and analysis services market over the next few years. Predictions show it reaching $100.48 billion in 2029, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%. This anticipated growth during the forecast period can be linked to several factors, such as the rise in digitalization and data-driven enterprises, a heightened focus on customer satisfaction, and an increased demand for sampling. The forecast period also signals major trends including efficient data collection through artificial intelligence, agile market research methodology adoption, investment in the realm of virtual reality technology, the application of ground-breaking sampling techniques, conducting micro surveys for prompt, real-time respondent insights, the employment of longitudinal research and tracking, an emphasis on social listening, and the use of blockchain to enhance participation rates, upgrade quality and to alleviate privacy concerns.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Marketing Research And Analysis Services Market?

Firms across different sectors are putting their efforts into enhancing profits and growing their customer base by prioritizing customer satisfaction. This is projected to serve as a significant propellant for the growth of the marketing research and analysis services sector in the upcoming years. Satisfying customer needs results in increased revenue and profitability, as well as heightened customer retention levels. Marketing research and analysis aid businesses in accomplishing these objectives. For instance, through marketing research, companies can comprehend their target audience, determine their key competitors, monitor customer satisfaction across various platforms, pinpoint areas that need improvement in their business, and redefine their business strategies to bolster their business performance.

Which Players Dominate The Marketing Research And Analysis Services Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Marketing Research And Analysis Services include:

. Gartner, Inc

. S&P Global Inc

. Ipsos Group S.A.

. Moodys Corporation

. GFK SE

. Mintel

. INTAGE Inc.

. Forrester Research Inc.

. GlobalData Plc

. Global Vox Populi

What Are The Future Trends Of The Marketing Research And Analysis Services Market?

The rising influence of artificial intelligence is a major trend in the industry of market research and analysis services. The growing global dependency on the internet has necessitated companies to offer their products on digital platforms. Today's consumers tend to base their purchasing decisions on reviews, personal surveys, and questionnaires. The incorporation of AI simplifies the process of carrying out these activities on a large scale. For instance, platforms like Google Home, Amazon's Echo, and various chatbots are spearheading the integration of AI into market analysis. The traditional procedures such as surveys and qualitative research are being phased out, thanks to the significant contribution of AI to the evolution of market analysis. In this context, data scientists are expected to be instrumental in businesses, providing valuable insights into consumer behavior using AI tools and social media. Consequently, artificial intelligence is forecasted to become increasingly prominent in the market research and analysis services sector.

Global Marketing Research And Analysis Services Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The marketing research and analysis services market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Quantitative Research, Qualitative Research

2) By Research Source: Primary Research, Secondary Research

3) By End Use Industry: IT Services, Manufacturing, Financial Services, Construction, Healthcare, Other End Use Industries

Subsegments:

1) By Quantitative Research: Surveys And Questionnaires, Online Polls And Web-Based Research, Statistical Analysis And Data Mining

2) By Qualitative Research: Focus Groups And In-Depth Interviews, Ethnographic Studies And Observations, Content Analysis And Thematic Analysis

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Marketing Research And Analysis Services Market?

In 2024, North America led the market in marketing research and analysis services, with Western Europe coming in second. The report includes all the key regions, namely Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa, for a comprehensive global coverage in marketing research and analysis services.

