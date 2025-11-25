VIDEO - CEO Clips KEFI Gold And Copper: Pioneering High-Margin Gold And Critical Metal Projects In Emerging Regions

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2025) -- KEFI is advancing high-margin gold and critical metals projects across Ethiopia and Saudi Arabia. Its flagship Tulu Kapi Gold Project in Ethiopia is engineered to be one of Africa's highest-margin gold mines, capable of generating strong returns even at conservative gold prices-and significant cash flow at today's levels.



Cannot view this video? Visit:



In Saudi Arabia, KEFI is playing a key role in revitalizing exploration, achieving the region's first major discoveries in more than 15 years. Leveraging geological similarities to Western Australia, the company continues to uncover new opportunities in a rapidly evolving mining jurisdiction.

With supportive reforms, access to green hydro energy, and gold prices near historic highs, KEFI is well-positioned for value creation as its projects advance toward critical development milestones.

KEFI Gold and Copper (AIM: KEFI)



About BTV - Business Television:

For over 25 years, BTV has been a capital markets focused TV production and Digital Marketing Agency. BTV helps companies increase their brand awareness to a national retail and institutional investor audience, combining unique content creation and major distribution services on top tier networks including Bloomberg, CNBC, FOX Business News and financial sites. The BTV suite of strategic products include: BTV- Business Television Show, CEO ClipsTM, TV Branding Ads, Digital, Lead Gen, Social and Direct Email Marketing Campaigns that reach investors where they research and live on-air and online.

Discover Investment Opportunities!

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips - are short company video profiles broadcast to a large audience of investors on TV and 15+ financial sites including Reuters, Yahoo!Finance, and Wall Street Journal.

Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 ...







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: CEO Clips