Balcony Collapses In Odesa Center, Two Women Rescued From Under Rubble
“Today, Odesa rescuers received a call that a balcony on the third floor had suddenly collapsed in the Prymorskyi district. Two women who were on it fell from the third to the second floor and were trapped,” the report said.
Rescuers added that both women, born in 1941 and 1969, were rescued from under the rubble and handed over to medics.Read also: Fires break out in Chernihiv region due to Russian drone strikes
As reported by Ukrinform, on the evening of August 10, a partial collapse of the attic ceiling above the stairwell on the fourth floor of a four-story residential building occurred in Odesa on Balkivska Street.
Photo: State Emergency Service
