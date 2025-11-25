Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Balcony Collapses In Odesa Center, Two Women Rescued From Under Rubble

Balcony Collapses In Odesa Center, Two Women Rescued From Under Rubble


2025-11-25 10:07:56
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by the State Emergency Service of the Odesa region, according to Ukrinform.

“Today, Odesa rescuers received a call that a balcony on the third floor had suddenly collapsed in the Prymorskyi district. Two women who were on it fell from the third to the second floor and were trapped,” the report said.

Rescuers added that both women, born in 1941 and 1969, were rescued from under the rubble and handed over to medics.

Read also: Fires break out in Chernihiv region due to Russian drone strikes

As reported by Ukrinform, on the evening of August 10, a partial collapse of the attic ceiling above the stairwell on the fourth floor of a four-story residential building occurred in Odesa on Balkivska Street.

Photo: State Emergency Service

MENAFN25112025000193011044ID1110395703



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search