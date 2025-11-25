Azerbaijan's Baku Set To Host First Meeting Of OTS Labor Ministers
The event will gather the bigwigs of labor, employment, and social protection agencies from OTS member countries like Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan, along with observer states such as the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Hungary, and Turkmenistan, not to mention officials from OTS themselves.
The meeting is expected to contribute to strengthening cooperation among member and observer states in the fields of labor and social protection. A joint declaration is anticipated to be executed at the culmination of the event.
